WALB 10
5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships, has passed away. He was 72. Pilcher, who was involved in south Georgia high school football for around 40 years, began his career with Early County in 1986. Though, arguably the team he is best...
WCTV
Tallahassee pastors hold prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than 48 hours after a woman was killed in the parking lot of Terra Lake Apartments, several dozen people returned to the scene of the crime to pray for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee. One attendee, Francina Washington, brought her 6-year-old nephew with...
WCTV
Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping up, these businesses have taken the last few hours left in the year to reflect on their growth and appreciate the community’s support. Many businesses have passed through...
UPDATE: Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County woman; woman located
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Purple Alert on Thursday for a missing woman of Leon County.
Talquin issues boil water notice for customers in Lake Jackson area
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Talquin Electric customers in the Lake Jackson area.
Man arrested in Terra Lake Apartments Shooting
Wednesday's shooting left many living in the Terra Lake Apartment Complex feeling unsafe in their homes.
WCTV
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
Sole Collector
Another 'Florida A&M' Nike LeBron 7 Is Releasing
It turns out that the “Florida A&M” LeBron 7 dropping next month isn’t the only colorway from the HBCU that Nike is releasing. New imagery shared by @Karatekickz23 on Twitter yesterday shows that a green-based makeup of James’ signature seventh shoe is also hitting retail soon.
2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
FDLE: Reward offered for information about 2017 homicide in Jasper
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and FDLE are asking the public for assistance in solving the case of a homicide that occurred in Jasper in 2017, offering a $50,000 reward.
riverbendnews.org
One dead in Hamilton County shooting
On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 11 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, the victim, Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as Kenneth Cody Izell, age 26, of Jasper. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight, in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated. Izell was arrested by the HCSO and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
WCTV
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
WCTV
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man picked up the hobby of electric unicycling last year, now it’s his hobby, his escape and his favorite activity to do while exploring the capital city. “I had never seen anything like that,” Coree Leesburg. “I know no one in the capital...
valdostatoday.com
VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
TPD makes arrest in homicide case at Terra Lake Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department has made an arrest on Thursday following a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Terra Lakes Apartment.
