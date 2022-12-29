ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships, has passed away. He was 72. Pilcher, who was involved in south Georgia high school football for around 40 years, began his career with Early County in 1986. Though, arguably the team he is best...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping up, these businesses have taken the last few hours left in the year to reflect on their growth and appreciate the community’s support. Many businesses have passed through...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Sole Collector

Another 'Florida A&M' Nike LeBron 7 Is Releasing

It turns out that the “Florida A&M” LeBron 7 dropping next month isn’t the only colorway from the HBCU that Nike is releasing. New imagery shared by @Karatekickz23 on Twitter yesterday shows that a green-based makeup of James’ signature seventh shoe is also hitting retail soon.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
riverbendnews.org

One dead in Hamilton County shooting

On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 11 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, the victim, Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as Kenneth Cody Izell, age 26, of Jasper. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight, in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated. Izell was arrested by the HCSO and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man picked up the hobby of electric unicycling last year, now it’s his hobby, his escape and his favorite activity to do while exploring the capital city. “I had never seen anything like that,” Coree Leesburg. “I know no one in the capital...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy