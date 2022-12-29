Read full article on original website
Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5
Perdido Key, Fla. - (OBA) - Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including Intracoastal waterways) from the...
denisesanger.com
North Central Florida Landmarks To Visit in 2023
Living up north, you get the idea that Florida is all beaches and Mickey Mouse. The truth of it? Where I live in the center of the state, yes it is rural. But you will find many North Central Florida landmarks that you absolutely must put on your list to visit.
floridaing.com
Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?
Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
NBC2 Top Stories of 2022: Algae Blooms, Hurricanes, Florida Man and More
Southwest Florida experienced a year full of life-changing events. NBC2 was with the community all along. Hurricane Season: The Impact Hurricane Ian had in SWFL. The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season started with Tropical Storm Alex, as Tropical Cyclone One formed the first week of June. However, the last system dissipated in November.
wqcs.org
FWC - Harvest of Red Grouper and Lane Snapper Re-Opens in Gulf State Waters January 1
Florida - Saturday December 31, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced that the harvest of red grouper and lane snapper will re-open in Gulf state waters on January 1, 2023, after early season closures. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture...
The Craziest Florida Stories We Found In 2022
Strange crimes, rare encounters, and shocking testimonies are all part of the line-up for the weirdest Florida stories this year.
Before New Year's Eve, let's make sure: Are fireworks legal in Florida?
The new year is approaching and backyard pyrotechnicians are getting ready to start blowing stuff up, patriotically. Depending on your neighborhood, they may have started already. But is it legal? ...
Florida has 7th best roads to drive on in US, study says
According to a review of road quality across the U.S., Florida has the 7th best roads in the nation.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida dairy farm struggling after hurricanes, freezes, and high feed prices
A Central Florida farm is hoping the new year will bring them new luck. Slow Turtle Farms in Eustis is one of two Grade-A dairy farms in Florida, but now, the farm’s supply is running on empty.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Real Estate News in Review
Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
DeSantis Saves Florida from Potential Insurance Bailout With Bold Reforms. How Did He Do It?
Insurers have been struggling with the risks associated with climate change, as well as the costs associated with litigation, and this new legislation is aimed at addressing these issues.
wdhn.com
Alabamians, Floridians crossing state lines for lottery tickets and fireworks
(WDHN) — Lotto Discount, Liquor has seen an influx of customers this week mostly Alabamians who are looking to become a millionaire to bring in the new year. “People traveling now with the mega millions as high as it is people are trying to pay off that Christmas debt or trying not to be in debt coming in 2023,” Supervisor Avis Peterson said.
floridaing.com
What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places
Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
Department of Law Enforcement reviews accomplishments during 2022
As we approach the end of the year, several State agencies reported highlights from some of their member’s most significant accomplishments in 2022. Among them was the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Many of the accomplishments of the Department are reflected in the regular reports published by Historic City News.
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Service Set For Former Florida House GOP Leader Ron Richmond
A funeral service is scheduled Wednesday for Ron Richmond, a former state House Republican leader and longtime lobbyist who died last week, according to an obituary posted on the Bevis Funeral Home website. Richmond, 81, served in the House from 1972 to 1984, including a
Man rides unicycle from Maine to the Florida Keys to bring awareness to sustainable transportation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Avery Seuter, a 19-year-old man from Wells, Maine, is embarking upon a 3,000-mile trip down the Eastern Coast of the United States, entirely on his Unicycle. Avery will be stopping in Jacksonville for the next few days and hopes that by completing this trip, awareness will be brought to the importance and capabilities of sustainable transportation.
