Florida State

OBA

Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5

Perdido Key, Fla. - (OBA) - Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including Intracoastal waterways) from the...
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

North Central Florida Landmarks To Visit in 2023

Living up north, you get the idea that Florida is all beaches and Mickey Mouse. The truth of it? Where I live in the center of the state, yes it is rural. But you will find many North Central Florida landmarks that you absolutely must put on your list to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?

Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Florida Real Estate News in Review

Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Alabamians, Floridians crossing state lines for lottery tickets and fireworks

(WDHN) — Lotto Discount, Liquor has seen an influx of customers this week mostly Alabamians who are looking to become a millionaire to bring in the new year. “People traveling now with the mega millions as high as it is people are trying to pay off that Christmas debt or trying not to be in debt coming in 2023,” Supervisor Avis Peterson said.
ALABAMA STATE
floridaing.com

What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Man rides unicycle from Maine to the Florida Keys to bring awareness to sustainable transportation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Avery Seuter, a 19-year-old man from Wells, Maine, is embarking upon a 3,000-mile trip down the Eastern Coast of the United States, entirely on his Unicycle. Avery will be stopping in Jacksonville for the next few days and hopes that by completing this trip, awareness will be brought to the importance and capabilities of sustainable transportation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

