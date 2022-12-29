CHEYENNE — Rep. Dan Zwonitzer is bringing back a bill that would make the minimum marriage age 18 instead of 16 in Wyoming, with few exceptions. Close to 300,000 children were married nationwide in the last two decades, based on marriage certificate data and estimates from Unchained At Last. The study found that some were as young as 10, while the majority were girls between the ages of 16 and 17.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO