cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Ghosts Of Wyoming Governors Past
Leo Wolfson recently wrote a couple of great pieces about former Wyoming Governors, Ed Herschler and Dave Freudenthal, and it got me to thinking about governors we have known here in the Big Empty. Both articles describe thinking governors, logical governors,...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. I have worked in public health...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit
One thing I'll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cowboy State Daily In 2022: A Year Of Ups And Downs
Like anything in life, it was a roller coaster for Cowboy State Daily in 2022. Tremendous highs and a tremendous low. Our readership exploded this year. We now have more than 40,000 subscribers to our daily newsletter — which is the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 31, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by at Keyhole State Park by Dave Dawson of Gillette, Wyoming. Dave writes: "This epitomizes the beauty that is Wyoming and captures our first national monument facing a new day.".
aarp.org
Advocating for Nebraskans 50-Plus
AARP Nebraska will hold its annual Lobby Week with state lawmakers from Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10. Members and volunteers can participate either in person or virtually. Scheduled events include informational sessions on AARP's priority bills affecting older Nebraskans in the 2023 legislative session, along with background about...
Sheridan Media
More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022
A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn't have to wait long for the first big story of...
Sheridan Media
UW Trying To Ease Nursing Educator Shortage
Nursing shortages have hit a lot of medical facilities in many places, but the University of Wyoming says part of the problem is that there's not enough educators to get nurses ready for a career in health care. Lately, the University has been trying to address that situation. Earlier...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bruce McCormack of Cody, Wyoming. Bruce writes: "The rising sun illuminates Heart Mountain and a mix of clouds north of Cody on Thursday.".
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts
A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cowboystatedaily.com
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’
Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, "The Paradox of Plenty.". The book explores Wyoming's close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
cowboystatedaily.com
Five Men Who Poached In Wyoming Now Banned From Hunting Nearly Everywhere Else In U.S.
As five men recently learned the hard way that Wyoming takes wildlife poaching seriously, including the potential to be banned from hunting about anywhere else in the United States. Wyoming is a member of the 48-state Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, said...
svinews.com
Proposed legislation would raise marriage age limit to 18
CHEYENNE — Rep. Dan Zwonitzer is bringing back a bill that would make the minimum marriage age 18 instead of 16 in Wyoming, with few exceptions. Close to 300,000 children were married nationwide in the last two decades, based on marriage certificate data and estimates from Unchained At Last. The study found that some were as young as 10, while the majority were girls between the ages of 16 and 17.
county17.com
Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor Claims ‘Corner-Crossers’ Devalued Private Property By Millions In Court Filing
Allowing "corner-crossings" in areas where private and public land are checkerboard could devalue private land, a Wyoming Realtor claims in court documents filed in connection with a Wyoming case that's drawn national attention. Meanwhile, state Sen. Brian Boner,...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Hasn’t Set In Yet,’ Says Widow Of Wyoming EMT Killed Last Week While On Duty
Ashley Harris sent a text to her husband the morning Dec. 21 wishing him good morning and asking him how he was doing. She never received a response. "Obviously, a couple hours later (I) figured out why," she said. Her...
svinews.com
State increases electricity rates
CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power can raise customers' electricity rates by 0.3% to help it meet the carbon capture requirements set in 2020 by the state legislature, the Wyoming Public Service Commission determined Thursday. The additional charge will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will appear on...
Douglas Budget
Public Inauguration Events to be held January 2, 2023
The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming's Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are...
subletteexaminer.com
Legislative update – Dec. 28
Hello Sublette County and LaBarge, this is Albert Sommers reporting to you prior to the 2023 General Session of the 67th Legislature. The 2023 General Session will officially begin at noon on Jan. 10. However, there are events and trainings leading up to the session. Jan. 2 is the inauguration...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
While it's never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
