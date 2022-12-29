ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Ghosts Of Wyoming Governors Past

Leo Wolfson recently wrote a couple of great pieces about former Wyoming Governors, Ed Herschler and Dave Freudenthal, and it got me to thinking about governors we have known here in the Big Empty. Both articles describe thinking governors, logical governors,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit

One thing I'll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cowboy State Daily In 2022: A Year Of Ups And Downs

Like anything in life, it was a roller coaster for Cowboy State Daily in 2022. Tremendous highs and a tremendous low. Our readership exploded this year. We now have more than 40,000 subscribers to our daily newsletter — which is the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by at Keyhole State Park by Dave Dawson of Gillette, Wyoming. Dave writes: "This epitomizes the beauty that is Wyoming and captures our first national monument facing a new day.". To submit your Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
aarp.org

Advocating for Nebraskans 50-Plus

AARP Nebraska will hold its annual Lobby Week with state lawmakers from Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10. Members and volunteers can participate either in person or virtually. Scheduled events include informational sessions on AARP's priority bills affecting older Nebraskans in the 2023 legislative session, along with background about...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sheridan Media

More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022

A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

UW Trying To Ease Nursing Educator Shortage

Nursing shortages have hit a lot of medical facilities in many places, but the University of Wyoming says part of the problem is that there’s not enough educators to get nurses ready for a career in health care. Lately, the University has been trying to address that situation. Earlier...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bruce McCormack of Cody, Wyoming. Bruce writes: "The rising sun illuminates Heart Mountain and a mix of clouds north of Cody on Thursday.". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts

A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’

Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, "The Paradox of Plenty.". The book explores Wyoming's close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Proposed legislation would raise marriage age limit to 18

CHEYENNE — Rep. Dan Zwonitzer is bringing back a bill that would make the minimum marriage age 18 instead of 16 in Wyoming, with few exceptions. Close to 300,000 children were married nationwide in the last two decades, based on marriage certificate data and estimates from Unchained At Last. The study found that some were as young as 10, while the majority were girls between the ages of 16 and 17.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

State increases electricity rates

CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power can raise customers’ electricity rates by 0.3% to help it meet the carbon capture requirements set in 2020 by the state legislature, the Wyoming Public Service Commission determined Thursday. The additional charge will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will appear on...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Public Inauguration Events to be held January 2, 2023

The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are...
WYOMING STATE
subletteexaminer.com

Legislative update – Dec. 28

Hello Sublette County and LaBarge, this is Albert Sommers reporting to you prior to the 2023 General Session of the 67th Legislature. The 2023 General Session will officially begin at noon on Jan. 10. However, there are events and trainings leading up to the session. Jan. 2 is the inauguration...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY

