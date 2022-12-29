Read full article on original website
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts
Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
Winter set to be worst ever for A&E waits as NHS ‘pressurised like never before’
This winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by flu and Strep A, health leaders have warned.The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and A&E waiting times while the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”.Several NHS trusts have declared “critical incidents”, meaning they cannot function as usual due to extraordinary pressure.Over 90% of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency...
NHS staff on annual leave urged to help health board facing ‘extreme pressure’
NHS Grampian staff have been asked to give up annual leave to help the health board which is facing an “extreme level of pressure”.Health chiefs issued the plea on their official Twitter account, asking staff who may be on annual leave but available to work to get in touch as soon as possible.NHS Grampian wrote: “We are currently facing an extreme level of pressure across our health care system, due to the number of acutely ill patients arriving at hospital and difficulties in discharging patients to community settings.“We are asking all staff who are not working – and may be...
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Ambulance staff reportedly urged to conserve oxygen amid ‘twindemic’
Ambulance staff in parts of England are reportedly being urged to conserve oxygen supplies due to a surge in demand for the small cylinders used in ambulances and A&E departments amid a “twindemic” of flu and Covid. South East Coast ambulance service foundation trust warned staff of a...
Wales NHS: Unprecedented health pressure, says top doctor
Hospitals in Wales are in an unprecedented situation as they tackle flu, according to the country's top doctor. Dr Sir Frank Atherton said all health boards were "at the highest level of escalation" and described the system as the busiest he had seen. The pressures meant staff felt "wiped out"...
Hospitals in England taking care of record number of patients
More people could be spending the time between Christmas and new year in hospital in parts of England this year than at any time in the past decade, as NHS trusts struggle to find social care places for patients medically fit for discharge. The latest figures for December to date...
Royal United Hospitals Bath declares critical incident
The Royal United Hospitals (RUH) in Bath has declared a critical incident. The trust said that "like all hospitals across the country, the RUH is extremely busy at the moment". However it added that "people should still come forward for urgent care and support if they need it". It follows...
Alert as nearly one in 10 dementia care homes is given worst rating
Dementia patients face a new care crisis with almost one in ten residential homes inspected this year given the worst rating.
Ambulance handover delays: Hospitals blame 'delayed discharges'
One in five ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams during the week leading up to Christmas. Among trusts which had more than 500 ambulance arrivals, the highest proportion of patients waiting over an hour was 54% at University Hospitals Bristol & Weston.
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
A&E doctors have urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the A&E department continued to be overwhelmed. NHS GGC, which declined the move, said it was taking action...
Welsh Water: Supply failings after homes left without water over Christmas
Welsh Water has admitted to failings over its supply after people were left without water during the Christmas period. Several villages in Monmouthshire were still without water on Boxing Day after almost 72 hours. It comes after thousands of homes in west Wales were without water for several days before...
Seven-year-old Elliott’s fundraiser to thank hospital staff who cared for him
A seven-year-old with a big heart and strong legs has raised more than £1,000 as a way of thanking staff who looked after him in hospital.Elliott Evans, from Swansea, spent almost two weeks in Morriston Hospital’s Oakwood ward after banging his head while playing in a park.During that time, he celebrated his seventh birthday, with the nurses making a fuss and allowing him home with his family for the day.When his mother Sam decided she wanted to do something to thank the NHS, Elliott got on board with the idea straight away.The boy, with support from his parents and older...
Flu jab call as hospital admissions rise in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
There has been an increase in the number of people admitted to hospitals in Herefordshire and Worcestershire with serious respiratory infections. They are said to have been caused by viruses, including flu and Covid-19. Dr Kathryn Cobain, chief nursing officer for the counties, urged those at high risk to get...
'I can't afford the medical cannabis keeping my epileptic son alive'
Families of children with severe epilepsy say they feel helpless because they can't afford the medical cannabis keeping their children alive. Medical cannabis was legalised four years ago, but only a small number of NHS prescriptions have been issued. Matt and Ali Hughes, who live in Norwich, are paying £600...
Wales: 2022 in pictures
It has been a colourful, controversial and contrasting 12 months in Wales. The year began with Covid lockdown measures in place, then we had extreme weather, political drama, sporting agony and ecstasy and moments of history. Throughout 2022, photographers captured those moments - the extraordinary and the everyday. Here are...
Travel disruption as heavy rain across Scotland sparks floods
Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy rain has led to flooding in some parts of Scotland.Rail services have also been affected by the weather, with train speeds limited in many areas on Friday due to heavy rain overnight.A Met Office amber alert for heavy rain in parts of Dumfries and Galloway as well as the Scottish Borders is in force until midday, while yellow weather warnings of snow and ice cover other areas of the country.Forecasters said around 40-50mm of rain is expected in the amber warning area, with 60-70mm possible in upland locations, and they warned fast-flowing...
Thousands of homes without water on Christmas Day
Around 5,000 houses in west Scotland were left without water on Christmas Day, with many still facing shortages on Boxing Day.The cause of the problem afflicting houses in East Renfrewshire was said to be an “operational issue” at Picketlaw Water Treatment Works. Scottish Water said the fault was fixed however, people in the Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas may only have “intermittent” water today. Local schools set up bottled water collection points for those impacted. One affected resident from Newton Mearns has five people in the household. He told BBC Scotland that his water was cut off at...
NHS unions say plans for 2% pay rise next year could mean more strikes
NHS strikes could continue for many months amid anger at UK government plans to raise staff salaries by only 2% next year, which health unions have condemned as more “real-terms pay cut misery”. Ministers have asked the NHS pay review body to cap the increase in frontline health...
