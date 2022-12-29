NHS Grampian staff have been asked to give up annual leave to help the health board which is facing an “extreme level of pressure”.Health chiefs issued the plea on their official Twitter account, asking staff who may be on annual leave but available to work to get in touch as soon as possible.NHS Grampian wrote: “We are currently facing an extreme level of pressure across our health care system, due to the number of acutely ill patients arriving at hospital and difficulties in discharging patients to community settings.“We are asking all staff who are not working – and may be...

2 DAYS AGO