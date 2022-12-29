Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident in Encinitas
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas, sheriff's officials said.
Man fatally struck by vehicle shortly after midnight on New Year’s
A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision shortly after midnight on Sunday, authorities said.
Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.
northcoastcurrent.com
Oceanside police arrest 3 suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Oceanside police arrested three people Monday, Dec. 26, suspected of attempting to steal a catalytic converter, leading to the recovery of nine such devices in the suspects’ vehicle, authorities reported. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. in the 200 block of El Camino Real in Oceanside when the...
Two drivers arrested during DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and another on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug during an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.
Pedestrian Crossing Street in Morena Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver
A 61-year-old man was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Morena neighborhood of San Diego Friday and hospitalized with life- threatening injuries. The man was struck around 6 p.m. while crossing the street in the 1200 block of Tecolote Road, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said. Heims said...
Police searching for Rancho Bernardo bank robber
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a bank on Friday in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, said SDPD.
eastcountymagazine.org
THREE DEAD IN LAKESIDE MURDER-SUICIDE
December 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – A man fatally shot two women, then killed himself at a home in Lakeside after an argument last night, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department reports. Deputies responded after 11:30 p.m. to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at the 13500...
Fontana Herald News
Twelve people are injured in multi-vehicle collision just south of Fontana
Twelve people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley, just south of Fontana, on Dec. 31, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The incident took place at 10 a.m. on Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, over the hill from Fontana past the Oak Quarry Golf Club. Five...
Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
Sheriff investigating murder-suicide in Lakeside
The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating a triple homicide that happened late Friday night in Lakeside.
Two-Car Collision Traps One Person in Vehicle, Sends Another to Hospital in Serra Mesa
A two-car collision early Friday trapped one woman in her vehicle and sent another person to a hospital with minor injuries. A California Highway Patrol dispatcher said the incident occurred at 3:53 a.m. on southbound Interstate 805 at Mesa College Drive. “Two vehicles were involved, one was already broken down...
Deputies asking for witnesses in possible Vista group attack
Authorities are looking for the person or people responsible for an attack that left a man unconscious near the Vista Village Shopping Mall, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Carlsbad police find body in brush near Interstate 5
A decomposed body was found in the brush on the side of Interstate 5, Carlsbad police said Saturday.
Four Vehicles involved in Christmas Day Drifting Sideshow Impounded
San Diego Police Department Friday impounded four vehicles involved in a drifting sideshow on Dec. 25 that resulted in damage to roadways and private businesses at the intersection of Kerns Street and Drucker Lane and also in the city of Chula Vista. The city Transportation Department estimated the cost of...
Sheriff’s SWAT Team Finds 3 Dead After Suspected Murder-Suicide in Lakeside Home
A SWAT team from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department found three people dead late Friday after a suspected murder-suicide at a senior mobile home park in the Lakeside area. Residents of Ridgecrest Community Mobile Home Park at 13500 Interstate Business Loop called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. after...
Coast News
Four suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested after pursuit
OCEANSIDE — Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted...
4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside
Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
Manhunt underway for Banning man suspected of killing two, wounding another
A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large today. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue The post Manhunt underway for Banning man suspected of killing two, wounding another appeared first on KESQ.
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
