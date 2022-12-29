ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

northcoastcurrent.com

Oceanside police arrest 3 suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft

Oceanside police arrested three people Monday, Dec. 26, suspected of attempting to steal a catalytic converter, leading to the recovery of nine such devices in the suspects’ vehicle, authorities reported. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. in the 200 block of El Camino Real in Oceanside when the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

THREE DEAD IN LAKESIDE MURDER-SUICIDE

December 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – A man fatally shot two women, then killed himself at a home in Lakeside after an argument last night, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department reports. Deputies responded after 11:30 p.m. to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at the 13500...
LAKESIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are injured in multi-vehicle collision just south of Fontana

Twelve people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley, just south of Fontana, on Dec. 31, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The incident took place at 10 a.m. on Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, over the hill from Fontana past the Oak Quarry Golf Club. Five...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
Coast News

Four suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested after pursuit

OCEANSIDE — Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Manhunt underway for Banning man suspected of killing two, wounding another

A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large today. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue The post Manhunt underway for Banning man suspected of killing two, wounding another appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KTLA

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

