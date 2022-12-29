Bronson Winslow on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York’s gun ban in churches has hit a brick wall. According to court documents, a federal judge has ruled that New York’s ban on concealed weapons in churches is unconstitutional. According to the preliminary injunction granted by Judge John Sinatra of the Western District of New York, the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) is unconstitutional because it violates the gun rights of worshipers and prevents them from freely exercising their religious beliefs. As reported in The Reload, Spencer v. Nigrelli was the third case that found the law The post ‘Pack’ The Pews: Federal Judge Says New York’s Ban On Guns In Churches Is Unconstitutional appeared first on Shore News Network.

