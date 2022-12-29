ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Milan Mirror-Exchange

2022 TSWA All-State teams for fall sports

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) has started releasing its 2022 fall sports all-state teams. Here are the sports that have been released:. GK: Sophie Dawe, Houston, Sr. GK: Peyton Huber, Bearden, Sr. D: Liv Scott, Bearden, Jr. D: Nadia Johnson, Knoxville West, Jr. D: Reagan Tate, Hendersonville, Sr. MF:...
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee leads as “America at Its Best”

Governor’s office releases list of 2022 fiscal and social accomplishments and “America at Its Best” highlights. Nashville – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released 2022 “America at Its Best” highlights and accomplishments that have contributed to greater opportunity, security and freedom for all Tennesseans. “Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world. The Tennessee titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more. Baby...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022

Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Center Square

Bill would give Tennessee teachers $500 annually for classroom supplies

(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill would allow every public school teacher in the state to have $500 to spend on classroom supplies. The bill would be an adjustment on the $200 initially stipulated for each teacher’s use in the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, set to begin in the 2023-24 school year. Companion Senate Bill 24 from Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and House Bill 7...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
TENNESSEE STATE

