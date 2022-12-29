Read full article on original website
Missouri State Auditor releases audit of city of Dixon; finds at least $18,910 misappropriated by former city clerk
A report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway found at least $18,910 was misappropriated from the City of Dixon through overpayments made to the former city clerk. The audit, which also found the Dixon Board of Aldermen did not adequately monitor the city’s payroll and employee reimbursement activity, gave a rating of “poor,” the lowest possible.
Ashland mayor says city's police department "on a brink of a staffing crisis"
Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker announced the city is "on a brink of a staffing crisis" within the police department in a video released from the department's Facebook page Friday. Slinker cited the loss of an officer due to serious injury at the beginning of the year and an officer resigning...
City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group
The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
Callaway County pair arrested with methamphetamine during recent drug bust
Two people are arrested during a drug raid in Callaway County. Justin Thurston, 39, was taken into custody early Friday morning in the Fulton area. He’s facing a possible charge of possession of a controlled substance. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Atterberry, 37, was arrested on the same charge. Callaway County deputies...
Camden County To Receive First Missouri Opioid Settlement Check Thursday
As we’ve reported, Missouri has received the first payments from the National Opioid Settlement that the state’s Attorney General’s Office finalized earlier this year. And today (Thursday) Camden County officials will be presented with the county’s first check. The state has received a total 35 million...
Two arrested in Jefferson City on drug-related charges following brief stand off with police
Two people are arrested following a traffic stop for a wanted felon in Jefferson City. The JCPD reports officers conducted a traffic stop late Friday morning in the 100 block of Highway 50/63 to make contact with a passenger wanted for absconding from a parole warrant. When the driver stopped the truck for officers, they say the male passenger produced a knife and ordered the driver to drive off. Officers were able to prevent the driver from leaving and the woman was taken into custody.
Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Early Friday morning, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Fulton Police Department executed a search warrant on Callaway Drive in Fulton. Officials say, over six grams of meth were found during the search. Justin W. Thurston, 39, and Elizabeth A. Atterberry, 37, were arrested by The post Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashland police working on-call during nighttime hours
ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) - A lack of staff means Ashland police will begin working on-call during the evening. Officers will work 12-hour shifts in the daytime, then work on-call at night. Chief Gabe Edwards said officers will still respond to calls at night, but people may see delayed response to non-emergency calls at that time.
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop
Police used pepper spray to subdue a man who was resisting arrest during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The post Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes
A Jefferson City, Mo., business owner has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion and for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. Gina Marie Volmert, 58, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Volmert to pay $513,911 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
Few Details Known After High-Speed Pursuit Through Parts of Lake Area
Few details are being released at this time after a high-speed pursuit which apparently started Thursday night in Osage Beach. What is known is that the suspect vehicle led authorities including Miller County and the highway patrol along eastbound-54 towards Cole County with speeds reportedly reaching 100-plus miles-per-hour. It’s not...
St. James man dies in Maries County crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday after his 1999 Chevrolet S10 traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned on Highway 28 in Maries County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Gary Stearns, 71, of St. James, was ejected from the vehicle. He The post St. James man dies in Maries County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Heavy rain predicted for Texas County, south-central Missouri
The National Weather Service says Texas County and the region can expect heavy rain Monday into the evening. It predicts the heaviest rain will occur south of I-44 in south-central Missouri and flash flooding will be possible. There also is a chance of severe storms. It says there is a...
