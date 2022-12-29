MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan on December 29, 2022, around 2:00 p.m. HRC Apartments and a 37-year-old woman were listed as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into a home sometime between December 23 and December 29 and stole a TCL Roku television, an EXO Gear Boombox, luggage, and a backpack. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,780. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO