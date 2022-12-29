Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Jaynette Louise; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces Felony Friday arrest shortly before 2022 ends
Shortly before 2022 came to a close, Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced the arrest of somebody it had been highlighting for almost half the year. Tyler John Aubuchon, age 19, had been on Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list since mid-July on unspecified felony warrants. Aubuchon has a warrant for...
1350kman.com
Geary Co. authorities investigating accidental shooting involving pre-teen
Geary County authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting involving a pre-teen Friday evening, at a rural residence on Humboldt Creek Road. Deputies from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 9 p.m. Friday and discovered the boy with a gunshot wound. During the investigation it was revealed the victim received his wound as an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm. The firearm was discharged and the victim was struck in the shoulder. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
WIBW
Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.
WIBW
Riley County police investigating forgery of check issued by USD 383
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the forgery of a check issued by Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383, authorities said. Officers filed a report for forgery around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Landmark National Bank, 701 Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. According to Riley County police officials, USD 383...
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at rural Kan. home
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting. Just before 9p.m. Friday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. During the investigation it was revealed to deputies the...
doniphanherald.com
Aldrick Scott charged with murder in Cari Allen case
OMAHA — Aldrick Scott, the man charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha, has been charged with murder in connection with her slaying. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those charges are in addition to previous ones of kidnapping and accessory to a felony, which were filed earlier this month before Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave near Topeka, Kansas.
KVOE
White City man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, trafficking contraband
Morris County deputies have arrested one person on suspected drug activity. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop in White City around 7:40 pm Friday, and the K-9 Kimber alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search, allegedly finding unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
WIBW
KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
WIBW
Riley Co. Police release photos of Ogden shooting suspects
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police released photos Friday of three people suspected in an overnight shooting in Ogden. RCPD said surveillance video shows a car arriving in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. in Ogden around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Authorities said several people were involved in the shooting, but no one was injured.
Court documents detail crash that destroyed Topeka Fallen Officers Memorial
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Court documents obtained by 27 News detail how police say a driver destroyed the Fallen Officers Memorial in downtown Topeka. Maicol Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka was arrested on the following charges in November: Police say just after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, they responded to an injury accident at the intersection of […]
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel
One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
🎥&📷: RCPD releases video investigates overnight shooting in Ogden
UPDATE: RCPD has released video of a vehicle arriving at and leaving from the scene of the shooting in Ogden in the early morning hours of December 30, 2022. Pictures of three suspects and the car were also released with the video. Anyone with information about the identity of the...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 12/30/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan on December 29, 2022, around 2:00 p.m. HRC Apartments and a 37-year-old woman were listed as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into a home sometime between December 23 and December 29 and stole a TCL Roku television, an EXO Gear Boombox, luggage, and a backpack. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,780. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
1350kman.com
RCPD attempting to identify suspects connected to Ogden shooting incident
This slideshow requires JavaScript. An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Ogden. According to the Riley County Police Department, the incident appeared to be isolated, with no threat to the public. The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street. No injuries were reported.
Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing
A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
KWCH.com
Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
WIBW
Theft of compactor reported from Manhattan construction site
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a piece of equipment from a Manhattan construction site is under investigation. Riley County police on Friday the theft was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday from a construction site in the 1000 block of N. Manhattan Avenue. According to Riley County police, a...
