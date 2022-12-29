ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
highway58herald.org

Oakridge designated as rural city opening avenue for federal funds

By GEORGE CUSTER/Editor — Oakridge is the lone city in Lane County that has been redesignated from an urban area to a rural area under a new definition by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Over a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated areas in Oregon are affected...
OAKRIDGE, OR
hh-today.com

Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more

At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POWER RESTORATION CONTINUES, NEARLY 370 METERS STILL WITHOUT POWER

Power restoration efforts continue in the service territory of the Douglas Electric Cooperative. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said there are 368 meters without power as of mid-day Thursday. Bigler said that includes:. *155 meters out of the Reedsport substation. *90 meters out of the Scottsburg substation. *73 meters out...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic

EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Curiosities of Yachats on Central Oregon Coast: Funky Holes to Hissing Noises

(Yachats, Oregon) – They call this little village the “Gem of the Oregon Coast,” and that's certainly not a misnomer. Indeed there's plenty of knockout little surprises lurking in this vast stretch of rocky ledges, starting at the northern edge of town until you almost get to Florence – many miles later. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection: above, the tiny blowhole at Yachats)
YACHATS, OR
Lebanon-Express

The Nov. 8 election gives us a tale of two cities in Linn County

Nov. 8 fell like a shattering mirror before the Republican Party. In Linn County, like most other places, voters either were energized or left reeling from six years of Trump-effect politics, and the midterms showed there very much are two sides to one Grand Old Party. Experts and party insiders...
LINN COUNTY, OR
erienewsnow.com

Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway

CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

A blast from the past -- time capsule found at PeaceHealth clinic

EUGENE, Ore. -- A time capsule containing medical memorabilia from 1992 was recently discovered in a storehouse off Hilyard Street used by PeaceHealth and opened earlier on Friday by three retired doctors. PeaceHealth staff said they were surprised to find the time capsule back in October -- most didn’t even...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Affordable housing project opens in downtown Eugene

A new affordable housing project has opened in downtown Eugene. Ketanji Court, located at 11th and Lincoln, stands five-stories high and includes 59 housing units, all below market-rate. The project is aimed at low-income families. All residents must earn less than 60% of the area median income, with a quarter...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road

BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
BLODGETT, OR
kezi.com

From Texas to Oregon, a rough and lengthy trip thanks to holiday flight cancellations

EUGENE, Ore. -- All Anna Baird wanted was to come to Eugene to see her family. Unfortunately, her flight from Texas was redirected and she ended up on quite the adventure. Baird is a mechanical engineer who recently got a job in Texas. She had saved up to get a flight, and was originally scheduled to leave Dallas on December 21. That flight was canceled 45 minutes before boarding.
EUGENE, OR
mybasin.com

Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son

A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
philomathnews.com

Deputies arrest woman in Blodgett shooting

A 57-year-old Blodgett woman was arrested late Friday in the shooting of a 62-year-old man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced. Tina Gonzales-Ross faces charges that include attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, BCSO said. She was taken into custody at 10 p.m. Friday and lodged at Benton County Jail.
BLODGETT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy