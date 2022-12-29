Read full article on original website
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
highway58herald.org
Oakridge designated as rural city opening avenue for federal funds
By GEORGE CUSTER/Editor — Oakridge is the lone city in Lane County that has been redesignated from an urban area to a rural area under a new definition by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Over a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated areas in Oregon are affected...
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
kqennewsradio.com
POWER RESTORATION CONTINUES, NEARLY 370 METERS STILL WITHOUT POWER
Power restoration efforts continue in the service territory of the Douglas Electric Cooperative. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said there are 368 meters without power as of mid-day Thursday. Bigler said that includes:. *155 meters out of the Reedsport substation. *90 meters out of the Scottsburg substation. *73 meters out...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
KCBY
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
beachconnection.net
Curiosities of Yachats on Central Oregon Coast: Funky Holes to Hissing Noises
(Yachats, Oregon) – They call this little village the “Gem of the Oregon Coast,” and that's certainly not a misnomer. Indeed there's plenty of knockout little surprises lurking in this vast stretch of rocky ledges, starting at the northern edge of town until you almost get to Florence – many miles later. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection: above, the tiny blowhole at Yachats)
Lebanon-Express
The Nov. 8 election gives us a tale of two cities in Linn County
Nov. 8 fell like a shattering mirror before the Republican Party. In Linn County, like most other places, voters either were energized or left reeling from six years of Trump-effect politics, and the midterms showed there very much are two sides to one Grand Old Party. Experts and party insiders...
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
kezi.com
A blast from the past -- time capsule found at PeaceHealth clinic
EUGENE, Ore. -- A time capsule containing medical memorabilia from 1992 was recently discovered in a storehouse off Hilyard Street used by PeaceHealth and opened earlier on Friday by three retired doctors. PeaceHealth staff said they were surprised to find the time capsule back in October -- most didn’t even...
Where to Whale Watch In Florence
Whale watching in Florence offers a unique experience!. Every year, thousands of whales make their way up and down the coast, and there are plenty of spots where you can catch a glimpse of them.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
klcc.org
Affordable housing project opens in downtown Eugene
A new affordable housing project has opened in downtown Eugene. Ketanji Court, located at 11th and Lincoln, stands five-stories high and includes 59 housing units, all below market-rate. The project is aimed at low-income families. All residents must earn less than 60% of the area median income, with a quarter...
nbc16.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road
BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
kezi.com
From Texas to Oregon, a rough and lengthy trip thanks to holiday flight cancellations
EUGENE, Ore. -- All Anna Baird wanted was to come to Eugene to see her family. Unfortunately, her flight from Texas was redirected and she ended up on quite the adventure. Baird is a mechanical engineer who recently got a job in Texas. She had saved up to get a flight, and was originally scheduled to leave Dallas on December 21. That flight was canceled 45 minutes before boarding.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
philomathnews.com
Deputies arrest woman in Blodgett shooting
A 57-year-old Blodgett woman was arrested late Friday in the shooting of a 62-year-old man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced. Tina Gonzales-Ross faces charges that include attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, BCSO said. She was taken into custody at 10 p.m. Friday and lodged at Benton County Jail.
kezi.com
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her. A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, he's waiting to see if he'll be able to get his friend back.
