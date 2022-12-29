Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines passengers can now file claims for reimbursement due to mass flight cancellations
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled or delayed this week due to a powerful and deadly winter storm that stranded passengers, employees and airplanes across the country.
Flight cancellations leave thousands of passengers stranded as airlines recover from blizzard
Thousands of passengers were stranded at airports Monday as airlines worked to recover from delays and cancellations from the Christmas blizzard.
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2023 could start with severe weather outbreak
Start your day with the latest weather news – Severe weather outbreak expected on Monday, California sees another atmospheric river and the flood threat grows in the Buffalo area after historic blizzard.
Snow showers forecast for blizzard-weary northern US
A weak Alberta Clipper system begins its dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week.
Winter weather break: Pattern flips to warmth after arctic blast, deadly holiday blizzard
As the nation powers through a deadly blizzard and arctic outbreak that brought sub-zero readings to the northern tier of the country and a hard freeze not seen in several years to the South, frigid residents might be clamoring for a break.
Severe storms produce tornadoes, flash flooding from Midwest to Gulf Coast as outbreak enters final day
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak that began its trek across the South Monday has entered its third and final day Wednesday as strong storms sweep across the Southeast.
Powerful atmospheric river soaks California and the Northwest, triggers tidal flooding in Washington
It will be a wet and windy week in the West as a series of low-pressure systems will bring stormy weather to the region.
Record-breaking cold, life-threatening wind chills plunge 150 million Americans into deep freeze
A bitter and deadly blast of arctic air is continuing to charge its way across the U.S., dropping wind chills to as low as negative 70 degrees across the northern Plains, and 30 below zero in the Midwest.
Watch: Avalanche wipes out skiers in Austrian Alps
Video shows skiers swallowed up by the snow. Four people were rescued, with one having serious injuries.
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
Strong 5.4 aftershock wakes up northern Californians on New Year's Day
A strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook northern Californians awake on New Year's Day. The U.S. Geological Service says the temblor that occurred 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California at 8:35 a.m. was an aftershock from the Dec. 20, 6.4 magnitude quake.
'Fire in the hole': California crews scramble to blow up boulders on highway before bomb cyclone hits
Explosives experts made quick work of clearing a few boulders off a highway near South Lake Tahoe, California. Officials scramble in the calm before the storm as another atmospheric river-fueled storm plows towards the state.
Dozens killed when blizzard, bomb cyclone wreak havoc across US
A major winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to several states across the U.S. has killed dozens of people.
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
California facing life-threatening double whammy of bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ storm
Just three days after a record-breaking storm brought significant rain, widespread flooding and significant mountain snow to much of California, another, perhaps even more powerful, double whammy of an atmospheric river bomb cyclone is targeting the region again this week that could become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
Atmospheric river turns deadly as it slams California with flooding, mudslides
Another significant atmospheric river event drenched California this weekend, flooding homes and roads, forcing evacuations, and claiming at least one life so far.
Santa tracker: Follow along as NORAD monitors Santa’s worldwide excursion
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus for the 67th year.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
