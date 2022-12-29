Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina reportedly loses running back to NCAA transfer portal
South Carolina’s season is now over after Friday’s 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Ahead of 2023, it’s time for players to make decisions about their futures, and on Sunday, it was reported that a South Carolina running back was entering the transfer portal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season
Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media abuzz after wild ending to Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina uses a plane to deliver ultimate troll at Orange Bowl for Clemson, Tennessee
South Carolina had the best finish to the season of any team around, as the Gamecocks shocked the college football world and beat Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. In an interesting development, the Vols and Tigers meet on Friday night in the Orange Bowl, a game that was jokingly referred to as the Gamecock Bowl when it was announced. And the Gamecocks used the golden opportunity to have a plane fly over the Miami area with a message that read: “Enjoy your bowl game – Gamecocks.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler makes NFL-like throw to Xavier Legette for 42-yard TD
Spencer Rattler and South Carolina took a statement 31-24 lead over Notre Dame mid-way through the third quarter in Friday night’s Gator Bowl. Facing 2nd and 11 with the game tied at 24, Rattler dropped back, escaped pressure and somehow made a ridiculously accurate throw to Xavier Legette for a 42-yard touchdown. The catch was initially called a touchdown, and it was upheld after the review. There wasn’t enough definitive evidence that Legette’s foot was out of bounds to overturn the call on the field.
