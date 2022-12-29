ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WEAR

Parties, fireworks and more: New Year's Eve in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Looking for a fun New Year's Eve night in Downtown Pensacola? You'll have plenty of options. A fireworks show will take place at midnight from atop the Seville Tower building at the corner of Palafox and Government streets. Beforehand, several bars and restaurants will be hosting parties....
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Sparks & Sounds’ New Year’s Eve in Downtown OWA: Need to know

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown OWA in Foley is putting together quite the New Year’s celebration this weekend with live music, a firework show and some kid-friendly fun. “Sparks & Sounds” will have live music beginning promptly at 5 p.m. with Jesse Duncan Duo running until 7 p.m.. Ryan Dyer will perform on the OWA […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered light showers during the day for New Year’s Eve!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We will have mostly cloudy skies through the day and occasional light showers scattered about. There’s a lot of fun events going on for New Year’s Eve, so don’t let the scattered light showers keep you away, just make sure you have an umbrella in case one of those showers pops up. Highs will be mild, around 70.
MOBILE, AL
wuwf.org

The Social Portal: Things to do in January

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Storyteller Series returns with performances featuring professional actors and authors presenting compelling stories and dramatic works. The first performance is Shirley Simpson as Minnie Pearl, the southern lady in the classic 1970 TV variety show Heehaw. Show time is Sunday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. The next January performance is Dissonance, a poignant look at relationships and race set in Pensacola’s historic Belmont-DeVilliers community. Marci J Duncan, Florida born playwright/actress presents this new work in collaboration with playwright/actress Kerry Sandell. Show time is Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday January 25 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are staged at ECTC’s space at 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Miramar Beach. You can also learn more about this production in this story from WUWF.
PENSACOLA, FL
mobilebaymag.com

Mobile Bay’s Top 10 Stories of 2022

1.”Restaurant Review: The Insider Food Hall,” May 2022. The Insider Food Hall brings a big-city concept to Dauphin Street. Text by Breck Pappas. Turn back time and peek into Orange Beach history with this photo of swimmers from 1928. Text by Breck Pappas. 3.”Tour Architect Pete J. Vallas’...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant

Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: 1 dead, 9 injured in downtown New Year’s Eve shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports that one person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Police told FOX10 News that at about 11:14 p.m. they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.
MOBILE, AL
livability.com

Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)

Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
MOBILE, AL
livability.com

Meet the Communities of Okaloosa County

Explore the charming towns of this vibrant West Florida region. Thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County? You are invited to take a tour and discover all the corners of the county, made up of well-known tourism destinations and picturesque communities that beam with Sunshine State pride.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

Smiles Behind the Shield: Thank you 2022 award winners

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Every month WKRG News 5 recognizes a first responder who goes above and beyond the call of duty on the Gulf Coast. Our Smiles Behind the Shield Award honors the heroes who not only save lives, they change them for the better. They make positive impacts in our community.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Ball Schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holiday season quickly coming to an end, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Feb. 3 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
MOBILE, AL

