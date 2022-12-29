Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Independence police investigating homicide near 40 Hwy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of East US 40 Hwy in regard to a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside the Short Stop Gas Station with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled the area. This incident is still […]
Clay County deputies respond to reported shots fired at Winnwood Skate Center
Clay County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
KCTV 5
Dash cam captures video connected to KCK police shooting Friday
'This is what we're going to miss': Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter. Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD. Updated:...
KCTV 5
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
Person of interest detained after man found dead at KC home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City. Just after 8p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they were directed into a residence were they located a man who...
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
KCTV 5
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When...
kttn.com
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony charge in Daviess County after he allegedly attempted to defraud clients by leasing property that did not belong to him. Online court information shows 27 year old Devin Ortman has been charged with stealing $750 or more. A probable cause statement accuses Ortman...
Kansas City police investigating stabbing that has left one person seriously injured
The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the area of Crabapple Circle, just south of Eastwood Trafficway.
Man in custody following deadly shooting near E. 17th Street, Winchester Avenue
The shooting was reported just before 8:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Walnut Avenue.
Cass County Jail escapee arrested in KCMO Friday
One of two fugitives who escaped the Cass County Jail earlier this month was taken into custody Friday.
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
Woman accused in death of child less than 6 years old
A Johnson County, Kansas, woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a child less than 6 years old.
Car driven by 99-year-old strikes, kills Missouri woman
WORTH COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Billie F. Wake, 99, Grant City, was westbound on MO 246 three miles east of Sheridan. The car struck a pedestrian identified...
KCTV 5
99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.
kttn.com
Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg
A Princeton man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after an alleged incident in Pattonsburg December 28th. 28-year-old Cody Dean Tucker has been charged with domestic assault in the first and third degree as well as two counts in the fourth degree involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond has been denied.
KYTV
Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Assault Charges Filed Over Incident in Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – A Princeton man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of domestic assault. In a statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office it is alleged that 28-year old Cody Tucker got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday in Pattonsburg. It was reported Tucker became physically violent toward the victim and he threw items at her, struck her and grabbed her by the throat.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
Comments / 0