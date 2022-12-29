ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

KCTV 5

Dash cam captures video connected to KCK police shooting Friday

'This is what we're going to miss': Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter. Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD. Updated:...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Deputies Book Three Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.
WORTH COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Assault Charges Filed Over Incident in Pattonsburg

PATTONSBURG, MO – A Princeton man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of domestic assault. In a statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office it is alleged that 28-year old Cody Tucker got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday in Pattonsburg. It was reported Tucker became physically violent toward the victim and he threw items at her, struck her and grabbed her by the throat.
PATTONSBURG, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

