krcgtv.com
Ashland mayor says city's police department "on a brink of a staffing crisis"
Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker announced the city is "on a brink of a staffing crisis" within the police department in a video released from the department's Facebook page Friday. Slinker cited the loss of an officer due to serious injury at the beginning of the year and an officer resigning...
Local police prepare for NYE and provide tips for annually-high car thefts
Millions of people are preparing to celebrate the new year in bars and at parties across the country, but local officials warn city residents to keep their cars in mind when making plans. The National Insurance Crime Bureau ranks New Year's Day car thefts in their top three over the...
Hickman wins Jefferson Bank Classic championship
Jefferson City — The Hickman Lady Kewpies came out on top against Jefferson City 41-30 in the Jefferson Bank Classic championship. Jayla Griffith was named tournament MVP. Check out the highlights and hear from the team in the video above!
Fatima, Jefferson City move on to Great 8 Classic finals
Jefferson City — Both Fatima and Jefferson City are set to face each other in the Great 8 Classic finals Friday. Jordan Martin led the way for the Jays with 32 points against the Webb School from Tennessee. Comets won by double digits against Helias. You can check out...
Jefferson City's 'Chick's Tap Room' hosting NYE with 'good music, food, and drinks'
JEFFERSON CITY — Local businesses are preparing for the large crowds expected tonight. The owner of Chick's Tap Room off of Industrial Drive in Jefferson City said his staff is ready for the group. Ian Simms took over the sports bar from previous ownership years ago. "I met my...
