Dixon, MO

Hickman wins Jefferson Bank Classic championship

Jefferson City — The Hickman Lady Kewpies came out on top against Jefferson City 41-30 in the Jefferson Bank Classic championship. Jayla Griffith was named tournament MVP. Check out the highlights and hear from the team in the video above!
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Fatima, Jefferson City move on to Great 8 Classic finals

Jefferson City — Both Fatima and Jefferson City are set to face each other in the Great 8 Classic finals Friday. Jordan Martin led the way for the Jays with 32 points against the Webb School from Tennessee. Comets won by double digits against Helias. You can check out...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

