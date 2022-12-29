Which Florida signees are participating in All-Star games?

Before they officially join the team in Gainesville, several of Florida’s signees from the class of 2023 will participate in high school All-Star games in January.

Nearly half the class will play in the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 3, including five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, three-star lineman Knijeah Harris and four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III on the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully, Rashad and Wilson can link up at some point during the game to give Gators fans a preview of the dynamic connection headed to Hogtown.

On defense, four-star defensive linemen Kelby Collins and Will Norman will join four-star safety Jordan Castell, four-star defensive back Sharif Denson and four-star cornerbacks Ja'Keem Jackson and Dijon Johnson on the field. With a bevy of defensive departures hitting the Gators this offseason, those players should have a decent shot at early playing time.

Then there’s the All-American Bowl on Jan. 7. Four-star Running back Treyaun Webb and four-star defensive lineman Kamran James will represent Florida during their final appearances at the high school level. Webb is a polished product despite splitting carries his senior year, so there’s not much to learn about him, but the staff and fans should get a clearer picture of where James stands as he competes against some of the top players in the country.

It’s almost time for the class of 2023 to transition to the next phase of their career, but it’s always nice to see these players get one last nod of recognition for their dominance at the prep level.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!