ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Which Florida signees are participating in All-Star games?

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jH5Q_0jxtW6TL00

Before they officially join the team in Gainesville, several of Florida’s signees from the class of 2023 will participate in high school All-Star games in January.

Nearly half the class will play in the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 3, including five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, three-star lineman Knijeah Harris and four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III on the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully, Rashad and Wilson can link up at some point during the game to give Gators fans a preview of the dynamic connection headed to Hogtown.

On defense, four-star defensive linemen Kelby Collins and Will Norman will join four-star safety Jordan Castell, four-star defensive back Sharif Denson and four-star cornerbacks Ja'Keem Jackson and Dijon Johnson on the field. With a bevy of defensive departures hitting the Gators this offseason, those players should have a decent shot at early playing time.

Then there’s the All-American Bowl on Jan. 7. Four-star Running back Treyaun Webb and four-star defensive lineman Kamran James will represent Florida during their final appearances at the high school level. Webb is a polished product despite splitting carries his senior year, so there’s not much to learn about him, but the staff and fans should get a clearer picture of where James stands as he competes against some of the top players in the country.

It’s almost time for the class of 2023 to transition to the next phase of their career, but it’s always nice to see these players get one last nod of recognition for their dominance at the prep level.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Jaden Rashada could not pass up Florida opportunity

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Even before starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup signal-caller Jon Kitna was released from Florida’s football team, Jaden Rashada knew he found a home in Gainesville. Ranked as the nation’s second-best quarterback and the 27th best player ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Carter's Corner: Remembering Gators We Lost in 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As I recuperate from a sickly holiday season, 2023 is a welcome arrival. But before we move on, let's pay tribute to some Gators we lost in 2022. These Gators passed away in the last year. If there are others you are aware of, please share, and I will update the list.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami

The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
WILLISTON, FL
Gator Country

Comparing Dan Mullen’s staff to Billy Napier’s

It’s been 397 days since Billy Napier was hired as head football coach at the University of Florida. The Gators recently signed 20 high school players during early signing day, many of whom would not have inked their name with Florida without the staff Napier put together. Several players...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Santa Fe claims Hitchcock’s title

Santa Fe used a 24-point second quarter to erase an early deficit and claim the Hitchcock’s Challenge championship on Friday. The Raiders (8-5) won their sixth straight game – including going 4-0 this week at their home tournament in Alachua – with a 51-45 victory over Jordan Christian Prep.
SANTA FE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Alachua County seeks first Mr. Football

Alachua County has never had a Mr. Football, an award given by the Florida Dairy Farmers since 1992 to the top overall football player in the Sunshine State. We’ve had winners in some of the other big sports. Just this past fall, Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout repeated as Miss...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre

It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Rehearing denied in UF shutdown case

The full 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to hear arguments in a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for graduate student Anthony Rojas asked the full appeals court...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

University of Florida professors say high-profile lawsuit now ‘moot’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saying the case is “moot,” University of Florida professors are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged a controversial conflict-of-interest policy that gave school administrators discretion over allowing faculty members to serve as expert witnesses in litigation. The university adopted a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy