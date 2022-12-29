ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

NBC Chicago

12-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Rollover Accident on I-55 Near Summit

A 12-year-old was killed after being involved in a rollover accident early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway (I-55) near suburban Summit after a vehicle lost control and flipped over, officials say. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded at 3:15 a.m. to a call of a single vehicle crash in...
SUMMIT, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
wglc.net

Missing Mendota man found deceased

MENDOTA – A Mendota man who was reported missing last week was found deceased within a couple blocks of his residence. On Friday night authorities were notified that 65-year-old William Minder was missing. The Mendota Police Department say that he was later found a few blocks from his residence deceased. The LaSalle County Coroners Office and the Mendota Police Department are investigating the cause of his death and at this time no foul play suspected.
MENDOTA, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
HOMEWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Chicago man arrested after fighting police

A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota police looking for missing man

Police in Mendota are looking for a man who was last seen Friday at around three in the afternoon. 65-year-old William P. Minder is thought to be wearing a brown coat. He is said to have gray hair and is about six feet, three inches tall. Police say Minder weighs about 250 pounds.
MENDOTA, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

Man Hits Three Police Cars Early Friday Morning In Hammond

On December 30, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM, a Hammond Police Officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 5800 block of Kennedy Avenue with a subject detained when another vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Kennedy Avenue struck the three squad cars parked at the traffic stop, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg.
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home

CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
CHICAGO, IL

