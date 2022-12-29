Read full article on original website
New Year’s Day Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Update From the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka. There is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS
A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
USGS: Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes Humboldt County
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.4-magnitude quake has struck Humboldt County. The quake was recorded 9.3 miles northwest of Rio Dell and 28 miles north-northwest of Eureka. No further details were immediately available.
Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday
The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
THE ECONEWS REPORT: California’s Third Shakiest Earthquake?
Humboldt’s Queen of Quakes, Dr. Lori Dengler professor emeritus of geology at CalPoly Humboldt, joins Gang Green to break down the recent 6.4 magnitude rumbler. It wasn’t just you: that was a big one! It was the third most “shaky” recorded earthquake in California’s history (as measured by peak ground acceleration), with 1.46 g-force of acceleration.
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers
Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
Free Vouchers for Dump Drop Off Offered to Fortuna Residents
How about some free waste disposal, Fortuna? Caltrans, Clean California, the City of Fortuna, and Recology invite Fortuna residents to claim one of 200 vouchers good for one free pickup truck or vehicle load of residential debris to be dropped off during business hours at the Recology Eel River Transfer Station in Fortuna.
Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
New ERCP Leadership Watches Over Southern Humboldt Waterways
After twelve years of trash duty, Eel River Cleanup Project (ERCP) Coordinator, Mike Miller, is passing the torch, err, trash bags, to the next generation of watershed warriors. As 2022 gives way to 2023, new leadership at ERCP leans on a solid foundation to continue the work of putting the environment first.
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
Roadwork Scheduled for Local Highways from December 30 – January 5
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
Slides, Downed Trees, and Wild Waters: Images From 2022 Year’s End Storm
A wild storm slapped the North Coast yesterday and early this morning leaving roads closed, trees down, and rivers swollen as 2022 took a last hard swing at residents. Rather than fill the page with words, here are videos and photos that we thought were compelling–moving progressively southward from images at the west end of Trinity County in the above photo from Caltrans to the most compelling image taken north of Willits at the bottom:
Renter’s Home Seriously Damaged in New Year’s Day Quake
Reports of damage from today’s quake is just beginning to come in. But we spoke to one victim, Monica Welch, who told us that she, her husband, and her son were sitting on their bed when big shake struck her town of Rio Dell. “[E]verything started shaking,” she told...
Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help
Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
Change to HSRC Meal Pickup Beginning January 3rd
Press release from Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) will open a pop-up meal site for those age 60 or older in McKinleyville in January, in partnership with the McKinleyville Senior Center. The weekly meal distribution, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, will include five frozen meals prepared and flash frozen in the Heritage Café central kitchen at HSRC in Eureka.
