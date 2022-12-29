Read full article on original website
BBC
Ulster 14-15 Munster: Visitors snatch last-gasp URC victory in Belfast
Munster snatched a 15-14 victory over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship as Ben Healy's injury-time try and conversion stunned the home side. Three John Cooney penalties put Ulster 9-0 up at half-time after a scrappy opening 40 minutes. Paddy Patterson's 46th-minute try cut the margin before Robert Baloucoune's score...
BBC
Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
BBC
Premiership: Saracens 35-3 Exeter Chiefs - Leaders earn bonus-point win
Tries: Christie, Maitland, Riccioni, Lewington, Tompkins Cons: Farrell 2 Pens: Farrell 2. Saracens took their lead at the top of the Premiership back to 10 points with a dominant win over rivals Exeter. Andy Christie's close-range try opened the scoring for the hosts after 10 minutes before Exeter's Joe Simmonds...
Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter
Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Exeter rugby boss appointed CBE
The chairman of Devon's top rugby club has been appointed a CBE for services to sport. Exeter Chiefs chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has been honoured for services to rugby and to the city's community. He said that he first checked that it was not an online scam when...
BBC
Premiership: Northampton 46-17 Harlequins - Six-try Saints thrash sorry Quins
Tries: Waller, Ramm 2, Salakaia-Loto, Furbank, Hutchinson Cons: Smith 2, Furbank 3 Pens: Furbank 2. Northampton thrashed Harlequins 46-17 in the Premiership to end a poor run. Early tries from Alex Waller and James Ramm saw a dominant Saints start well, but it was not until the final first-half play that Ramm got another score as Saints were held up three times.
BBC
Nos Galan: Wales star George North is mystery runner
Wales rugby star George North has been unveiled as the mystery runner in this year's Nos Galan race. Celebrating the life and achievements of legendary runner Guto Nyth Brân, the event has been run on the streets of Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on New Year's Eve since 1958.
World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Alexis Mac Allister – Lewis Dunk
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk insists “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister will not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final.The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week, and does not believe his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.“We’ve...
BBC
2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks
It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
BBC
Sam Wolstenholme: Leicester Tigers agree short-term deal with ex-Wasps scrum-half
Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme on a short-term contract. The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Wasps before the Coventry-based club went into administration in October. He was in the starting line-up when they beat Leicester 16-13 in January 2022, thereby ending the Tigers' 100% winning start...
France 24
The World Cups that made Pelé 'immortal'
The football legend Pelé, who died on December 29, went down in history not only as an incredible striker but also as the only man to have won the World Cup three times. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at the three World Cups that would result in Fifa dubbing Pelé “the immortal”.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Wales and Chelsea's Sophie Ingle appointed OBE
Wales captain Sophie Ingle has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Ingle has been appointed OBE for her services to football. The 31-year-old Chelsea player, who has 123 Wales caps, said it felt "unbelievable" to be honoured for her contribution. "I never thought I'd get many awards in...
New Year Honours: England Lionesses fans angry as only four Euro 2022 winners recognised
Lionesses captain Leah Williamson was made an OBE, while Beth Mead, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze received MBEs. But the rest of the players were overlooked.
BBC
New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE
Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
England step on the gas, India stutter at the crunch, Bangladesh take a step up
Our first batch of team report cards for 2022 also includes Ireland, Afghanistan, West Indies and Zimbabwe
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
