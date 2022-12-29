ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money

How to Invest During a Recession

Fears of a recession are understandably concerning for investors. If you have a shorter time line for your investments, like if you’re planning to retire soon, you may be especially worried about how your portfolio will fare should the economy experience a downturn. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly increased...
The Hill

Bank of America economist says 2023 could be ‘difficult’ year for US

Bank of America’s chief economist warned on Sunday that 2023 would be a “difficult” one for Americans due to economic factors that he predicted could trigger a recession. When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” to give a forecast on the economy this year, Michael Gapen said he agreed with the notion…
2022: the year of the war against inflation

However, it has mostly been the U.S. Federal Reserve's 225 basis point hikes over the past 12 months- and the possibility of more- that have kept markets on edge, against a backdrop of sharply slowing growth. "If you look at the tightening of monetary policy in the U.S., it's basically one of the sharpest in the last 20 years," David Hauner, head of EMEA emerging markets…
New York Post

The risk of US recession is on the rise, according to research from the Fed

The risk of a nationwide recession is rising in states across the US, according to new research released by the Federal Reserve this week. A total of 27 US states are showing signs of faltering economic activity, according to researchers at the St. Louis Fed. The agency’s report cited data tracked in the Philadelphia Fed’s state coincident index, which uses four variables tied to the labor market, productivity and inflation to measure economic conditions by state. “In sum, a threshold estimate based on this analysis shows that 26 states need to have negative growth in the SCI to have reasonable confidence that...
NBC News

XBB now dominant Covid variant in U.S.

NBC News medical fellow Dr. Akshay Syal discusses the new dominant form of Covid-19, XBB, as it accounts for more than 40% of new cases in the country.Dec. 30, 2022.
BBC

Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment

The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
Social Security battle lines lead the way among 2022 top regulation stories

The future of Social Security attracted substantial attention as 2022 wound down and Beltway lawmakers parried controversial ideas for the future of the popular program. Republicans got debate started after taking control of the House of Representatives following the November general election. Some GOP members used the win to suggest they use the federal debt ceiling as a tool to pry some reforms from Democrats as the debt rises to the $3.4 trillion limit in mid-2023.
Unemployment insurance in the U.S.: claims increased in the last week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained in a range that indicates the labor market remains tight, despite the Federal Reserve working to cool labor demand as part of its attempt to curb inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to 225,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis…
Numerous Facts Omitted From Recent Wall Street Journal Article On Greg Lindberg’s North Carolina Insurance Companies

A spokesperson for says that the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on Greg Lindberg’s insurance companies omitted numerous facts. 's insurance companies omitted numerous facts." -- Spokesperson for. DURHAM, N.C. , US,. December 31, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spokesperson for. says the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on...
Investment Climate Panama

The mainstay of Panama's economy rests on a large, well-developed, and diversified services sector. Lying at the crossroads of the North and South American continents and the. benefits from its strategic location, with the offshore finance, insurance, shipping registry, and tourism industries generating jobs and revenue. The services sector accounts for over 70 percent of GDP, including the operation of the government-owned (since 2000)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Files SEC Form 8-K, Current Report: (Dec. 15, 2022): Global Indemnity Group LLC

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. file number is 0001193125-22-306008. The contact information for this company is 3 BALA PLAZA EAST, SUITE 300,. BALA CYNWYD PA. 19004, 610-664-1500. Our editors provided additional information about Form 8-K: This is the “current report” that...
Commercial Property Insurance Market May See a Big Move : MetLife, AXA, Allianz: The Global Commercial Property Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2022 -- Global Commercial Property Insurance Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Commercial Property Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
