The risk of a nationwide recession is rising in states across the US, according to new research released by the Federal Reserve this week. A total of 27 US states are showing signs of faltering economic activity, according to researchers at the St. Louis Fed. The agency’s report cited data tracked in the Philadelphia Fed’s state coincident index, which uses four variables tied to the labor market, productivity and inflation to measure economic conditions by state. “In sum, a threshold estimate based on this analysis shows that 26 states need to have negative growth in the SCI to have reasonable confidence that...

2 DAYS AGO