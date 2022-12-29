Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Varnado defeated in overtime
Varnado’s boys basketball team was topped by Riverside Academy, 53-46, in overtime in a game that was held on Wednesday. Jamari Lewis and Tillias Hall both posted nine points to lead Varnado. Tyren Downs recorded eight. William Harge posted seven. Varnado will play again on Jan. 9 against International...
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
bogalusadailynews.com
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church New Year’s Eve and Watch Night Service. We cordially invite you to attend the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in person and teleconference “New Year’s Eve” Watch Night Service convening at the...
Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Gause Boulevard was Slidell's main 1980s drag. But what's its future?
As a high schooler in the mid-1980s, there was no question where Rami Parker would be on a Friday or Saturday night — sitting behind the wheel of her family's Pontiac Grand-Am with a carload of friends, cruising Gause Boulevard. They would make the circuit on Slidell's main drag...
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
New law requires CO detectors in some Louisiana homes after Jan. 1
A new law taking effect January 1 requires carbon monoxide detectors be installed in one or two-family homes sold or newly leased in Louisiana.
Louisiana man admits to conspiring with bank president to defraud the bank
A Louisiana businessman has pled guilty to conspiring with the First NBC Bank president to defraud the bank.
an17.com
Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
Baton Rouge Store Clerk Who Doused Homeless Person With Water Identified, Has Lengthy Criminal Record
Things went from bad to worse for a Baton Rouge store clerk who was identified and issued a misdemeanor summons after pouring water on a homeless woman in freezing weather conditions. Kasey Weber, 33, of Livingston Parish has been charged with simple battery for drenching a homeless woman with a...
NOLA.com
Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck
An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
an17.com
Cardio-thoracic and peripheral vascular surgeon Jose Mena, M.D., F.A.C.S., joins North Oaks Cardiovascular Services
HAMMOND---Triple fellowship-trained and board-certified Cardio-Thoracic and Peripheral Vascular Surgeon Jose Mena, M.D., F.A.C.S., has joined North Oaks Cardiovascular Services in Hammond and is accepting new patient referrals for Cardio-Thoracic or Peripheral Vascular Surgery. To make an appointment, call (985) 230-7350. Certified in General Surgery, Cardio-Thoracic Surgery and Peripheral Vascular Surgery...
theadvocate.com
Brawl involving students, parents at McKinley High caused by unaddressed bullying, lawsuits say
Before a massive April brawl at McKinley High School involving both students and parents, school leaders had been warned about bullying and brewing tensions between students but failed to act, multiple lawsuits claim. Police said a fight between two students in the morning of April 27 prompted several adults to...
wbrz.com
Two arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies at Tangipahoa apartment complex Friday night
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were taken into custody Friday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the two-hour standoff started just before 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in Tickfaw when deputies learned Kelvin Provost, 24, had barricaded himself inside.
Watch it: Power pole down at Causeway and West Esplanade
Jefferson Parish Councilman at Large, Scott Walker is helping to get the word out about a power pole down at Causeway and West Esplanade in Metairie.
McComb man charged with cyberthreats after being found in air duct
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after he was found inside an air duct in his home. Investigators said Roderick V. Matthews, of McComb, sent threatening messages to the victim in an ongoing investigation. Deputies went to Matthews’ home on Pioneer Drive in McComb. They said Matthews […]
Two killed in early morning crash on US 61
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a fatal two vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
wbrz.com
Hammond man wanted for attempted murder; deputies asking for public's help to find him
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a Hammond man accused in an attempted murder case from earlier this year. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Treandis Walker is wanted for attempted second-degree murder following an incident in May 2022. The sheriff's office didn't...
