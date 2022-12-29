ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Varnado defeated in overtime

Varnado’s boys basketball team was topped by Riverside Academy, 53-46, in overtime in a game that was held on Wednesday. Jamari Lewis and Tillias Hall both posted nine points to lead Varnado. Tyren Downs recorded eight. William Harge posted seven. Varnado will play again on Jan. 9 against International...
VARNADO, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church News

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church New Year’s Eve and Watch Night Service. We cordially invite you to attend the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in person and teleconference “New Year’s Eve” Watch Night Service convening at the...
BOGALUSA, LA
WREG

Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Cardio-thoracic and peripheral vascular surgeon Jose Mena, M.D., F.A.C.S., joins North Oaks Cardiovascular Services

HAMMOND---Triple fellowship-trained and board-certified Cardio-Thoracic and Peripheral Vascular Surgeon Jose Mena, M.D., F.A.C.S., has joined North Oaks Cardiovascular Services in Hammond and is accepting new patient referrals for Cardio-Thoracic or Peripheral Vascular Surgery. To make an appointment, call (985) 230-7350. Certified in General Surgery, Cardio-Thoracic Surgery and Peripheral Vascular Surgery...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Two arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies at Tangipahoa apartment complex Friday night

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were taken into custody Friday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the two-hour standoff started just before 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in Tickfaw when deputies learned Kelvin Provost, 24, had barricaded himself inside.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

McComb man charged with cyberthreats after being found in air duct

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after he was found inside an air duct in his home. Investigators said Roderick V. Matthews, of McComb, sent threatening messages to the victim in an ongoing investigation. Deputies went to Matthews’ home on Pioneer Drive in McComb. They said Matthews […]
MCCOMB, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy