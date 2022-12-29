Read full article on original website
Steve
3d ago
what a waste of public tax money,maybe that could be used to rehab apartment buildings for the homeless.Do nothing Democrats all smoke and mirrors,they create problems not solutions.
Reply
9
J Arc
3d ago
What a waste of money. That averages to $20 per. person for every rider. Just pay their cab fare and save the taxpayers some money
Reply
6
Jason Ackett
3d ago
Why do tax payers in northern Michigan have to pay for that, that we don't even use, so tired of all these hand outs!!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Livengood: Michigan Legislature's term limits experiment begins anew
Ten years ago in December, Betsy Coffia was among the estimated 10,000 protesters outside of the Michigan Capitol decrying the Legislature's swift passage of a right-to-work law that then-Gov. Rick Snyder said was not on his agenda. She also was protesting the Republican-controlled Legislature for jamming through a new emergency...
Whitmer pledges gun control, relief for seniors, in 2nd inaugural speech
LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched her second term Sunday, promising in her inaugural speech to reduce taxes for retirees, continue record spending on K-12 education, make Michigan a center for clean energy and electric vehicles, and pass "common sense" gun control legislation. "We must do everything we can to lower costs...
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer vows to 'get things done' in 2nd term, calls for gun reforms
Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer began her second term Sunday by calling on state leaders "to come together to get things done," including reducing gun violence, investing in education and tackling climate change. Whitmer, a Democrat and former state lawmaker from East Lansing, took her oath of office...
On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics
At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
The Oakland Press
New in 2023 for Michigan: Gas tax in January, new school rules
New laws affecting education, transportation and the state’s economy will take effect next year. Some are already in place, while the fate of others will be decided in the courts. EDUCATION. Two new bills passed by the Michigan legislature this year will affect both students and parents in the...
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time
Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
Detroit News
As Detroit's water moratorium expires Saturday, unpaid debt totals $85M
Detroit — As the city's two-year-old water shutoff moratorium expires Saturday, more than 60,000 households have delinquent water debt that has totaled more than $85 million during the pandemic — but not everyone will have to repay it, department officials told The Detroit News. The Detroit Water and...
Whitmer adds veteran Democratic lawmaker, former deputy AG to executive team
The former firebrand of the Michigan Senate and the lead deputy attorney general who helped ensure Michiganders had the right to an abortion after the reversal of Roe v. Wade are joining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive team. Curtis Hertel Jr. is Whitmer's new director of legislative affairs while Christina Grossi is her...
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
texasbreaking.com
$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans
Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
WWMTCw
Michigan's minimum wage to increase on New Year's Day despite court battles
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's minimum wage is expected to increase on Sunday from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour, despite court battles that continue to challenge the increase. Wage wars: Minimum wage increase could impact rural areas, tipped workers most. The hourly wage was set by Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity...
michiganradio.org
MI Court of Appeals sides with Warren City Council over mayor in budget dispute
The Warren City Council can amend the mayor’s proposed budgets, and the mayor can only spend money the council has authorized. That’s according to a new Michigan Court of Appeals ruling. The ruling is part of an ongoing legal battle between the Warren City Council and Mayor James...
Michigan to join more than 30 states in new mental health service agreement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a pair of bipartisan bills designed to increase access to mental health services in Michigan by expanding those services across state lines. The bill package, House Bills 5488 and 5489, allows Michigan, which licenses its psychologists, to enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. This provides...
As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say
The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge in electric demand while also […] The post As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Detroit News
Michigan House's 'quiet leader' departs after more than 40 years
When House Clerk Gary Randall officially retires shortly after the New Year, he’ll have spent more than 40 years ushering legislation through the lower chamber — 18 years as a Republican lawmaker and roughly 26 years as a clerk and assistant clerk for the Michigan House. The Gratiot...
WNEM
Inflation Reduction Act to lower cost of health care, prescriptions
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced that several Inflation Reduction Act provisions will go into effect on Jan. 1, including a $35 cap on insulin for seniors on Medicare. According to Peters and Stabenow, the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of health...
Comments / 12