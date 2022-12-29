ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Is Colorado's Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Another year , another slew of successful hits from streaming giant Netflix. The company saw a bunch of hot releases in 2022, from Stranger Things and The Crown to newcomers DAHMER and Wednesday . Some of these shows dominated news headlines and online discussions, and many people are itching for new seasons in the future.

But which show was at the top of Americans' minds this year? Bookies.com sought this answer by finding the most popular Netflix show in every state for 2022. Here's how they did it:

"To get this dataset, we utilized Google Trends to identify the most searched for Netflix shows in each state. We filtered by the term 'Netflix', by state, and by timeframe (2022), to get a picture of the most popular shows."

According to the website, Colorado's hottest Netflix show is Wednesday ! Coloradans weren't the only ones who couldn't stay away from this show. Three other states, including Montana, Arizona, and Illinois tuned in.

"Another impressive run for a show that hasn’t been on streaming services all that long," researchers say. "Wednesday is a comedy horror on Netflix based on the life of the popular Wednesday Addams character from the Addams Family. The show takes place in Vermont, which ironically listed Better Call Saul as its top show in the state over Wednesday.

America's most popular Netflix show appears to be Peaky Blinders , which was the top program in 14 states, according to researchers. Viewers waited four years for the highly-anticipated season six, and it made a major splash.

To see other states' favorite Netflix shows, check out the full study on Bookies.com .

Denver, CO
