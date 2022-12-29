ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

1-7-2-4, FB: 6

(one, seven, two, four; FB: six)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: three, twenty; White Balls: eleven, fourteen) (one, four, seven, fourteen, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WSLS

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Dec. 30

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $685 million ahead of Friday’s drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. These were the winning numbers of Friday’s drawing, according to the Mega Millions site: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51, 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WSET

What you should know if you're part of a group lottery pool

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot is $685 Million and there are some extra steps you should take if you're in an office or group pool. The Virginia lottery has some safeguards to help protect everyone in the pool:. You should have one person in charge of...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Thousands in northern Nevada still without power amid storm

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Over 33,000 customers, a majority of them in northern Nevada, were still without power as of Sunday afternoon thanks to a powerful snowstorm. NV Energy’s website indicates the bulk of the outages are in the Reno-Sparks area. Over 19,000 in Washoe County alone had no electricity. NV Energy officials say they are working to restore power as soon as possible but gave no timeline. They say the storm system brought large amounts of rain and snow to the region.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy