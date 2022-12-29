Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Over 33,000 customers, a majority of them in northern Nevada, were still without power as of Sunday afternoon thanks to a powerful snowstorm. NV Energy’s website indicates the bulk of the outages are in the Reno-Sparks area. Over 19,000 in Washoe County alone had no electricity. NV Energy officials say they are working to restore power as soon as possible but gave no timeline. They say the storm system brought large amounts of rain and snow to the region.

RENO, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO