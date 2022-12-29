ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

1-7-1-9, WB: 1

(one, seven, one, nine; WB: one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

