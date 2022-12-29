ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AR Lottery

 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

3-2-8

(three, two, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

0-9-2-8

(zero, nine, two, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

5-2-5-7

(five, two, five, seven)

Lucky For Life

07-09-11-23-32, Lucky Ball: 12

(seven, nine, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

06-16-18-29-36

(six, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000

