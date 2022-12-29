VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
06-14-16-23-30
(six, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Cash4Life
13-14-21-44-46, Cash Ball: 4
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Cash Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-6-6, FB: 7
(two, six, six; FB: seven)
Pick 3 Night
2-6-2, FB: 8
(two, six, two; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Day
1-7-2-4, FB: 6
(one, seven, two, four; FB: six)
Pick 4 Night
8-4-3-1, FB: 4
(eight, four, three, one; FB: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
