Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City PD to patrol streets during New Year’s for drunk drivers
When you're out drinking on New Year's Eve, it's important for you to get home safe.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: More Details Released in Lincoln County Fatal Crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More details have been released about the fatal New Year’s Eve crash that happened west of Canton. South Dakota Highway Patrol said in a press release Sunday afternoon that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18.
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
Sioux City PD looking for suspects of multiple burglaries
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.
kelo.com
Woman dead following New Years Eve crash near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 40-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night. According to the crash report, the driver of a Saturn was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 Saturday night, west of Canton. The 57-year-old male entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and collided with the woman’s Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.
kiwaradio.com
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash
CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information about Saturday’s two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Canton. Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that one person died and another person was seriously injured in the crash.
Man accused of stabbing at Sioux City gas station pleads not guilty
Two weeks ago Police charged Michael Dale Carson Jr with first degree burglary. However, Police have now charged Carson with willful injury and going armed with intent.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
nwestiowa.com
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
siouxlandnews.com
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
more1049.com
Survey Shows O’Brien County Farmland Most Expensive in State
Ames, IA (KICD)– For the first time in recent memory, Scott County did NOT record the highest priced farmland in the annual ISU Survey. O’Brien County right here in the KICD Broadcast area topped the list this year at 16 thousand 531 dollars. Sioux County came in next at 16,516, and then Scott county – home of the Quad cities – registered 15,968. Number four was Lyon County and number five was Plymouth.
nwestiowa.com
West Sioux Daycare closes temporarily
IRETON—About 20 families in the Ireton area were told just before Christmas they would be without day care for their children temporarily beginning Friday, Dec. 23. “It is with a saddened heart that we have to announce the temporary closure of the West Sioux Daycare in Ireton. Due to inadequate staffing, we are needing to temporarily close until further notice,” a post on Facebook on Dec. 21 from the West Sioux Daycare read.
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City resident claims $10,000 lotto prize in scratch game
SIOUX CITY — Snow isn’t always so bad. Tuesday, Sioux City resident Mitchell Vanderschaaf claimed a $10,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Snow Much Fun” scratch-off game. Vanderschaaf purchased the winning $2 ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second Street in Sioux City.
siouxlandnews.com
Tony's Pizza in Sioux City closing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tony's Pizza on Pierce Street has announced on Facebook that it is closing. The restaurant will close up for good on Jan 1, 2023. Tony's Pizza has been a long-time staple in Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition in Sioux City has its winner
SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition. Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes. A...
Local bars prepare for New Years’ Eve
Amphone Nanthavong is a supervisor at Marto Brewing in Sioux City. He says New Year's Eve is always a busy time in Siouxland.
Comments / 0