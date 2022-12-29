ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

6-8-1-0

(six, eight, one, zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Revere man wins $1M lottery prize on ticket sold in Chelsea

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ismael Portillo of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Portillo chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at...
CHELSEA, MA
The Associated Press

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla returns to bench after eye injury

DENVER (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla returned to the bench Sunday after missing two games with an eye injury sustained in a pickup game. Mazzulla said he’s part of regular, late-afternoon games at Boston’s TD Garden and got hit in the face on Tuesday before the Celtics faced Houston. He met the media a short time later with his eyes red and irritated, but ended up not coaching Boston’s victory against the Rockets.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Carter scores 22, Providence beats DePaul 74-59

Devin Carter’s 22 points helped Providence defeat DePaul 74-59 on Sunday. Carter also contributed five steals and four blocks for the Friars (12-3, 4-0 Big East Conference). Jared Bynum scored 18 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Bryce Hopkins shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds. The Friars prolonged their winning streak to seven games. Da’Sean Nelson led the way for the Blue Demons (7-8) with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Javan Johnson added 11 points for DePaul. Umoja Gibson also had 10 points. Providence took the lead with 18:59 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Carter led in scoring with 11 points in the first half to lead 38-23 at the break. Providence extended its lead to 70-45 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Bynum scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy