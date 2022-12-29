CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
01-04-05-26-28
(one, four, five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Lucky For Life
07-09-11-23-32, Lucky Ball: 12
(seven, nine, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Play3 Day
0-3-3, WB: 4
(zero, three, three; WB: four)
Play3 Night
7-0-3, WB: 2
(seven, zero, three; WB: two)
Play4 Day
1-7-1-9, WB: 1
(one, seven, one, nine; WB: one)
Play4 Night
0-5-0-2, WB: 7
(zero, five, zero, two; WB: seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
Comments / 0