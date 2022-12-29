Read full article on original website
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
FOX 21 Online
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
WDIO-TV
boreal.org
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - December 29, 2022. A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parks & Recreation Crews Busy Grooming Cross-Country Ski Trails
DULUTH, Minn.–Cross-country skiing is a popular activity for many in the Northland, but keeping the trails groomed between snowstorms can be a full-time job. With Duluth seeing nearly 3 feet of snow in the past few weeks, some may say the conditions are a snow bunny’s dream, but having to clear off over 30 miles of cross-country ski trails may seem overwhelming.
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
FOX 21 Online
Legionnaires Disease in Duluth Area
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of health has issued a Health Advisory for Legionnaires Disease in the Duluth area and surrounding counties. Two confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease were reported in Duluth at the Woodland Gardens Apartments, a Senior, low-income apartment building. One case happened in October, the other in December.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Winter storm likely this week
New Year’s Day will begin with patchy freezing fog in the morning. Once that clears, the rest of the day will be cloudy but calm. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the low thirties. We stay calm until Monday night. A strong storm will bring a wintry mix late...
FOX 21 Online
FOX 21 Online
East Range Police Find Explosives In Aurora Home
AURORA, Minn. — A man in his 30s was arrested in Aurora on Saturday after police say they recovered explosives in their home. The East Range Police Department says it executed a search warrant for another issue at a home on the 300-block of South First Street East in Aurora.
FOX 21 Online
CSB Releases Its Final Report On What Led To Husky Refinery Explosion In 2018
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A federal agency has released its final report on the 2018 Husky refinery explosion and fire in Superior, more than four-and-a-half years later. The United States Chemical Safety And Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) put out the 196-page report detailing what happened. The explosion that caused a...
WDIO-TV
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
FOX 21 Online
Police: Fight Leads To Shooting Near Duluth Bar On New Year’s Eve
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say shots were fired near The Break Room bar on New Year’s Eve. The bar is located on the 500-block of East Fourth Street. Officers say there was a fight between two people, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired off an unknown amounts of rounds.
northernnewsnow.com
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve
AURORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was arrested on the Iron Range after police found and removed explosives from the home. According to authorities, officers from the East Range Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on 1st Street E in Aurora on December 31, 2022.
FOX 21 Online
Children’s Museum Celebrates NOON Years
DULUTH, MINN. — There were people in Duluth already celebrating New Year’s early this afternoon. The place was at the Duluth Children’s Museum where a NOON Year celebration took place. The Duluth Children’s Museum is the fifth oldest in the country, being established in 1930. At...
FOX 21 Online
Atmore Memorial Race Brings in Skiers From Coast to Coast
DULUTH, Minn. — The weather has been on the rougher side for some folks these last few weeks, but this year’s winter weather has made for preferred conditions for skiers at Spirit Mountain. Team Duluth hosted the Atmore Memorial Race for its 45th year down the Gandy Dancer...
FOX 21 Online
Mirage Skate Past Northern Stars in Outdoor Game at Woodland Park
DULUTH, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would pick up win number nine on the year outdoors as they defeated Duluth 5 to 1 on Saturday. The Mirage (9-3-2) will next host Moose Lake Area on January 3rd. As for the Northern Stars, they’ll play at Hibbing/Chisholm on January 3rd....
northernnewsnow.com
'Could have been prevented' Husky Superior Refinery explosion report released
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has released their final report on the April 26, 2018 Huskey Superior Refinery explosion. The report reads, “the incident could have been prevented.”. The report states 36 refinery and contract workers were injured and...
FOX 21 Online
Teens Get Into Fight Involving Knife In Morgan Park After Underage Drinking
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say teens who were underage drinking got into a fight in Morgan Park on Thursday evening, and one was armed with a knife. It happened at 6:30 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl. The 17-year-old girl was...
