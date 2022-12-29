Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Pizza Places In DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Eaton Register Herald
Peffly honored on retirement
GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Walt Peffly. Peffly is a Preble County resident and has been a professional truck driver for over 46 years. His driving career started the day of his high school graduation in 1976 when he took his first load that evening bound for Portland, Oregon. In November of 1982 he joined Carl Akey/Nutrition Transportation Services in Lewisburg, and continued on when Trans Alliance acquired the NTS fleet in 2013. He has driven 6 million-plus accident-free miles over the years, and was always a consistent top performer in the company’s safety program, TA officials said in a press release last week.
Local business gearing up to see largest minimum wage jump since 2007
Come tomorrow, businesses that earn at least $372 thousand a year will have to pay their employees at least $10.10 an hour. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis stopped by the Smoke Spot in the Pinewood Shopping Plaza in Dayton and spoke with the store manager about the minimum wage increase.
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
wktn.com
ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization
Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
Eaton Register Herald
Angel’s Heavenly Nails & Boutique recognized with ribbon cutting ceremony
EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Joe Renner of Eaton and the Preble County Board of Commissioners took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Angel’s Heavenly Nails and Boutique, Saturday, Dec. 10. “We’re here to help Angel finally get to celebrate her...
Delphos receives $1.7 million for water infrastructure
DELPHOS — State loan programs are providing clean water throughout the state, including in Delphos. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Friday awarded cities across the state of Ohio with funding to help improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure. The funding is provided through the organization by a low-interest rate and principal forgiveness loan.
Lima News
Letter: Teens for Christ board must resign and start over
Despite the Teens for Christ board’s attempt to reopen in Lima, the public must continue to ask questions until it is clear what structural changes are in place to ensure that future students are safe within the organization. There is no way the current TFC board can impartially proceed...
Proposed “Revive I-70” project expected to bring lane additions, bridge improvements
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new project by the Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) is anticipated to bring changes to a major highway. According to INDOT, the proposed project would make a few major changes and additions in Wayne County, Indiana. The project calls for the addition of a lane in each direction between Cambridge […]
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Daily Advocate
County approves nearly $115 million in appropriations
GREENVILLE — Commissioner Mike Stegall attended his final commission meeting prior to his retirement at the end of the year. Prior to leaving, Stegall joined Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes in preparing the county for 2023. On the agenda for the Thursday meeting was the approval of appropriations...
peakofohio.com
Several local fire departments receive 2023 MARCS grant
Several area fire departments received the 2023 MARCS ( Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant. The grant totals $3.5 million and is awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. In Logan County, five agencies received funding: Bellefontaine Fire Department ($1,200), Huntsville Fire Department ($1,200), Lakeview Fire Department ($1,200),...
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Ronald McDonald House needs kitchen supplies, toys
Dayton’s Ronald McDonald House is the wonderful “home-away-from-home” that serves families of children with complex and life-changing medical diagnoses and injuries. The non-profit organization is committed to keeping families close to the medical care they need, the comforts of home they crave and the support they need on their healthcare journey.
Dayton Public Schools ‘highly’ recommending masks for students, staff
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is “highly” recommending that all students and staff mask-up after the winter break. The district posted the announcement on its website Thursday night. >> Southwest Airlines officials: We plan to resume normal operations Friday. “Due to an increase in sickness in Montgomery...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Springboro High School going temporarily remote after broken sprinkler pipe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro High School will be turning to remote learning when school returns from winter break. According to Springboro Schools, a sprinkler pipe busted and is causing the district to temporarily move learning at the high school to remote learning. Students at Springboro High School will be off on Tuesday, Jan. 3 […]
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
