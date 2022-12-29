Read full article on original website
KVOE
‘Last Goodbye’ celebrates Mulready’s first decade of existence, future under new ownership
It was billed as “The Last Goodbye,” but Saturday’s activities at Mulready’s Pub turned into a celebration of the first 10 years of the business and anticipation for the next chapter under new ownership. Co-owner Rick Becker started Mulready’s in 2012. Initially, he wanted to stay...
KVOE
Audio – Friday – 12-30-22
Newsmaker: Kaila Mock and Kat Dorcas discuss the work of Emporia First Friday. What’s In Outdoors with Phil Taunton. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. 2022 Sports Year in Review Segment 8.
WIBW
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
WIBW
SNCO Solid Waste hosting weekend cardboard collection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department wants your cardboard. The agency is holding a cardboard-only collection this Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. It’s the first time they’ve held an event like this. They think it’s come at the perfect time. “We...
Emporia gazette.com
Marshalls sets new opening date
Marshalls has announced a new opening date for its newest location in Emporia. “New store opening on January 26, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.!” the Marshalls web site posted Thursday.
Emporia gazette.com
How Emporia became king of the Disc Golf world
Do you ever wonder how a small town or city becomes renowned for something that has achieved mainstream status? Like Roswell and aliens, Kitty Hawk and airplanes, Williamsport and Little League Baseball, Emporia and disc golf? If you’re an Emporian, you already know the city has staked its claim to this wildly popular sport.
WIBW
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
WIBW
Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service. The line was in danger of ending due to the retirement of Larry’s Shortstop owner Larry Jones, and new owner SQURL taking over. However, the attention the line’s fate received after the change showed the management at SQURL there was something there.
Topeka community lends a hand after man loses home in fire on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is cleaning up after a fire that destroyed much of his house on Christmas Day. John Riordan is clearing debris and salvaging anything he can with the help of a few neighbors. The building served as his residential and business property. He says one of the hardest parts has […]
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Dean Dalinghaus and Emilee Ebert
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
Emporia gazette.com
Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse
The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
Emporia gazette.com
Dumpster fire adds to Thermal Ceramics list
Emporia firefighters made the latest in a series of calls to a fiberglass plant Friday morning. This time, the fire is considered small and accidental. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said smoke developed from a “large roll away dumpster” at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 6:20 a.m.
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
Emporia gazette.com
From drag racing champion to inventor: Stinnett launches new engine fogging oil
Gary Stinnett made a name for himself as a four-time National Hot Rod Association world champion. Now, the Emporia businessman is launching his next endeavor, while staying true to his racing roots. Stinnett, the owner of Stinnett Automotive in Emporia, has been rebuilding racing engines for the past 35 years....
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
KVOE
Flu numbers increasing for Lyon County as 2022 ends
Lyon County’s flu numbers are increasing, according to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern. On KVOE’s Morning Show this week, Millbern said Lyon County’s youngsters are seeking care at increased levels. The disease severity does not seem to be higher than what Public Health noted pre-COVID.
City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
WIBW
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
KVOE
One to Newman following rollover crash west of Emporia
A late morning injury crash sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Roads 190 and D, just over 7 miles west of Emporia, shortly after 11:50 am for a rollover accident. Full details are pending, however, Emporia Fire says one person was taken to Newman Regional Health with undisclosed injuries.
