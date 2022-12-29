ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

How to proceed when your property has been damaged by a storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storms that blew into Portland within the past week knocked down trees, burst pipes and caused all kinds of damage to homes and cars. With that damage comes insurance claims, repairs and clean-up. For people like Cory Knapp in southwest Portland, first there's the immediate reaction when a tree falls on a home.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Dec. 30-Jan. 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — After two severe winter storms within the span of one week in Portland, things seem to be going forward as planned this weekend, just in time to ring in the New Year. This weekend brings plenty of New Year's Eve celebrations, plus a chance to whale...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Potluck in the Park Christmas dinner served to those in need

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a festive time inside the Fred and Suzanne Fields ballroom at the Portland Art Museum on Southwest Park Avenue on Sunday, Christmas day. Potluck in the Park partners with the museum to provide a Christmas dinner to people in need. The serve just what you might expect for the holiday: Turkey, potatoes and of course, dessert.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
KGW

Investigators suspect arson in fire at Bank of America on Hawthorne

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Portland Fire & Rescue responded overnight to a commercial fire in Southeast Portland, successfully containing it from spreading beyond the building. The agency said that crews responded just before 3:15 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire near SE 37th Avenue and SE Hawthorne...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

TriMet offering free rides on New Year's Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. — Planning to ring in the new year at a friend's house or a bar? There's an option to get you from your celebration back to your home safely — for free. TriMet will once again offer free bus, MAX train and Portland Streetcar service to people on New Year's Eve to help them get home safely.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Christmas Eve fire displaces West Linn family

WEST LINN, Ore. — A family's worst nightmare became a sad reality as their home was heavily damaged in a fire on Christmas Eve, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. The Christmas Eve celebration inside the Buse family home in West Linn, quickly turned into terror. "My daughter came...
WEST LINN, OR
KGW

Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
OREGON STATE
KGW

92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Some travelers make it home in time for Christmas, as airport travel improves

PORTLAND, Ore — Freezing rain subsided early Saturday morning. While airport travel woes persist, it's getting better. Alaska Airlines resumed operations in Portland Christmas Day after cancelling all of its mainline flights out of PDX through Christmas Eve. Southwest Airlines says they are unwinding disruptions. Both airlines say people should still expect some cancellations.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland local news

