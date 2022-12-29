Read full article on original website
KGW
Oregon farm recycles Christmas trees through 'biochar'
Topaz Farm on Sauvie Island takes in the trees and burns them into a soil-enriching char that goes back into the other plants on the farm. Also, there's the animals.
Mt. Tabor visitor reports finding suspected rat poison mixed with dog treats
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland veterinary clinic is warning Portlanders about a recent discovery of what a visitor worried could be poison mixed with dog treats at Mt. Tabor Park. Mt. Tabor Veterinary Care posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday saying that one of their clients...
How to proceed when your property has been damaged by a storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storms that blew into Portland within the past week knocked down trees, burst pipes and caused all kinds of damage to homes and cars. With that damage comes insurance claims, repairs and clean-up. For people like Cory Knapp in southwest Portland, first there's the immediate reaction when a tree falls on a home.
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Dec. 30-Jan. 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — After two severe winter storms within the span of one week in Portland, things seem to be going forward as planned this weekend, just in time to ring in the New Year. This weekend brings plenty of New Year's Eve celebrations, plus a chance to whale...
Hundreds of pipes burst throughout Portland due to freezing temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at Mirisata, a Sri Lankan restaurant on Southeast Belmont in Portland, arrived to find an unwelcome sight on Saturday: Water spraying out of faucets, overflowing sinks and rushing out onto the kitchen floor. The restaurant's pipes had burst due to the freezing temperatures on Thursday...
Potluck in the Park Christmas dinner served to those in need
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a festive time inside the Fred and Suzanne Fields ballroom at the Portland Art Museum on Southwest Park Avenue on Sunday, Christmas day. Potluck in the Park partners with the museum to provide a Christmas dinner to people in need. The serve just what you might expect for the holiday: Turkey, potatoes and of course, dessert.
West Linn apartment building goes up in flames, injuring 2 and displacing 9
WEST LINN, Ore. — An expansive old home in West Linn that had been converted into apartments caught fire Tuesday afternoon, severely damaging the building and making it uninhabitable for the residents. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Fifth Avenue...
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
Investigators suspect arson in fire at Bank of America on Hawthorne
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Portland Fire & Rescue responded overnight to a commercial fire in Southeast Portland, successfully containing it from spreading beyond the building. The agency said that crews responded just before 3:15 a.m. for reports of a commercial fire near SE 37th Avenue and SE Hawthorne...
Driver of stolen car dies in crash early New Year’s Day in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The new year is off to a deadly start in the Rose City with Portland police responding to the first fatal crash of the year early Sunday morning. It happened in a small, dead-end neighborhood off Southeast Division Street around 2:30 a.m. "People love to just...
TriMet offering free rides on New Year's Eve
PORTLAND, Ore. — Planning to ring in the new year at a friend's house or a bar? There's an option to get you from your celebration back to your home safely — for free. TriMet will once again offer free bus, MAX train and Portland Streetcar service to people on New Year's Eve to help them get home safely.
Christmas Eve fire displaces West Linn family
WEST LINN, Ore. — A family's worst nightmare became a sad reality as their home was heavily damaged in a fire on Christmas Eve, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. The Christmas Eve celebration inside the Buse family home in West Linn, quickly turned into terror. "My daughter came...
Multnomah County cold weather shelters take in hundreds amid frigid temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a warming shelter at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, dozens of people sought warmth on Friday as frigid temperatures persisted across the Portland metro area. It's one of five severe weather shelters where Multnomah County, the City of Portland and other partners provided meals, behavioral health and medical support.
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
Heavy rain sets off flooding in parts of Portland metro area Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sustained heavy rain Monday washed away the last of the slush left over from Portland's recent ice storm, but it also pooled into roadside floods in a couple spots in the metro area, creating new headaches for drivers. A strong storm is moving into the region,...
Portland woman drives to the Bay Area to pick up mother, 78, stranded by Southwest cancelations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nightmare for airplane passengers trying to leave or return to Portland continued Wednesday, the product of Southwest Airlines' ongoing wave of flight cancelations. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest canceled 62% of its Wednesday schedule. That amounts to approximately 2,500 flights. For perspective,...
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
Some travelers make it home in time for Christmas, as airport travel improves
PORTLAND, Ore — Freezing rain subsided early Saturday morning. While airport travel woes persist, it's getting better. Alaska Airlines resumed operations in Portland Christmas Day after cancelling all of its mainline flights out of PDX through Christmas Eve. Southwest Airlines says they are unwinding disruptions. Both airlines say people should still expect some cancellations.
Cold weather shelters fill up as ice storm hits Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Even before the expected ice storm arrived in the Portland metro area Thursday night, a bitter cold start to Thursday forced a lot of vulnerable people to spend the night in severe weather shelters. At the Salvation Army severe weather shelter in Hillsboro, people were seen...
