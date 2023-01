CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Bulls say they will be carrying over their crunch-time effort into the New Year. The Bulls were neck-and-neck with the Cavaliers for most of New Year’s Eve. Then the Cavs held Chicago to just one basket and a handful of free throws as they clamped down and leaned on their league-leading defense to outlast DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls, 103-102, at the United Center.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO