Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Chief Addresses Crime Fighting and His FutureLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Eye NFC East Race: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Practicing, Playing?
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFC East title as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs all but wrapped up. They still need a win against the New Orleans Saints Sunday or over the New York Giants in Week 18 - or for the Dallas Cowboys to lose against the Commanders - to make it official.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Icing on the Cake!’ CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club
The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way. Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, James Lynch, David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson
For the fourth consecutive game, the Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury as they take on the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. Bradbury was ruled out with a back injury after not practicing all week. At this point, it seems highly unlikely he plays next week in Chicago, either. The Vikings' focus will presumably be on getting Bradbury healthy for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. He tweaked the injury a couple weeks ago during a car accident.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Steelers Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices. That means that Tyler Huntley will get his...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys ‘Aren’t Elite’
FRISCO - The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott)...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys WATCH: ‘Goofy’ Randy Gregory Moves to IR, Fined for Fight
Randy Gregory has said he is sorry. The Los Angeles Rams embarrassed the Denver Broncos on national television on Christmas night to the tune of a 51-14 defeat. Not many things went right for the Broncos, including at the quarterback position, where Russell Wilson threw three interceptions on the way to the loss.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
X-Factors for Raiders vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders don't have anything tangible to play for over these next two games, but that doesn't mean some players still don't have something to gain. There are multiple Raiders who can benefit from a big game, starting at the most important position on the field. Jarrett Stidham.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers (6-9) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates. TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi) Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni) Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter. You can follow...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 5 Games in Ravens-Steelers Rivalry
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Steelers had some heated battles over the years, elevating the series into one of the NFL's best rivalries. The Steelers lead the all-time regular-season series, 29-24, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under Coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 15-17, including playoffs, and 7-7 in Baltimore.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns vs. Commanders: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
With a playoff berth within the Washington Commanders’ grasp, Carson Wentz will make his first start in nine games on Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field against the Cleveland Browns. Washington started the season 2-4 before Wentz went on the injured reserve with a fractured ring finger on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Pass Rush on Brink of Setting NFL and Franchise Records
PHILADELPHIA – The best defensive line in Eagles history is playing right before our very eyes. It seems inconceivable that this year’s group of Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave – the three Eagles in double figures in sacks - could unseat the trio of Reggie White, Clyde Simmons, and Jerome Brown, but the numbers say that they will.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Kazmeir Allen, Wide Receiver, UCLA Bruins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen’s 6.5 yards ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bears Game
The Detroit Lions announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating safety Brady Breeze from the practice squad. Also, offensive tackle Obinna Eze was placed on the practice squad/injured list. Since trading T.J. Hockenson,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zion Williamson Reacts to CJ McCollum’s Big Night vs. Sixers
Going into the Friday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they would have their hands full with the powerhouse that is Zion Williamson. Ever since the former Duke product got healthy, he’s been able to perform consistently and is hitting his stride. But Zion...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit
Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While the league agreed on the personal foul call of unnecessary roughness against...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Clinton-Dix Tackles New Phase of Football Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired on Friday as a member of the team that drafted him in the first-round in 2014. He’s staying involved in the game as director of player development on coach Nick Saban’s staff at his alma mater, Alabama. It was an opportunity he said stemmed from his return to Tuscaloosa as part of a reunion for the Crimson Tide’s 2012 national championship team. While there, he met with some of his academic advisors.
