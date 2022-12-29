Read full article on original website
Related
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 31, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $246 million jackpot in the final Powerball drawing of 2022 on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.... $300 prize: 19 winners. $100 prize: 35 winners. $21 prize:...
spectrumnews1.com
Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio
CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
Experts warn of dangers associated with sports betting as Ohio gets set to legalize the practice
CLEVELAND — Sunday marks the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio's history, but addiction experts are worried that the availability to place wagers on sporting events could negatively impact Ohioans. "It's at our fingertips," Michael Buzzelli, associate director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, said. "People will be negatively...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
cleveland19.com
New Year’s holiday continues to be a deadly problem time for drunken driving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This New Year’s Eve, many Ohioans have a lot to celebrate. And since the Buckeyes are playing, there may be even more people out on our roads. This can be a dangerous time of the year to be driving. Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding...
spectrumnews1.com
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
hometownstations.com
A top Ohio story for 2022 - Intel's $20 billion dollar investment in the state
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - One of the top Ohio stories for 2022 would be the announcement of the $20 billion investment of Intel but that could be just the start. In January of 2022, the semiconductor chip manufacturer announced their plan to build two plants in Licking County Ohio, just outside of Columbus, and with it create nearly 3,000 new jobs. In September, Intel broke ground for their facility. They are looking at making Ohio “The Silicon Heartland” with investments into the education sector to train the workforce needed for these high-tech jobs. But for Governor Mike DeWine, the Intel deal is more than an investment into the state.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
mycouriertribune.com
Measles Outbreak in Ohio Infects 82 Children, Most of Them Unvaccinated
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected at least 82 children. Most of those impacted by the outbreak have been under the age of 5, state officials reported. Since details of the first measles cases were announced last month by Columbus Public Health, 32 children have been hospitalized. The first four cases were in unvaccinated children with no travel history who were linked to a child care facility in Franklin County, Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, …. Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency.
Mount Vernon News
Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than in 2021 when 0.28% of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase
Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Dozens Of Kids Are Catching Measles In Ohio
Columbus, OH – It has been a month since health officials first detected cases of measles in Ohio, and the number of cases has rapidly increased with at least 82 children infected as of Wednesday, according to CBS News. According to CBS News, 82 children in central Ohio contracted measles Wednesday, with 32 of these children in hospitalization. A majority of the children admitted were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 94% of the cases were in children younger than 5. “The reason why so many of our young children have been impacted by this measles outbreak is because that’s the The post Dozens Of Kids Are Catching Measles In Ohio appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Cold today, warm tomorrow. Are weather extremes an ‘Ohio thing?’
Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings in weather, with negative temperatures and weather warnings to 50 degrees in less than a week.
WCPO
Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man
CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
Comments / 1