Clemson, SC

What We Learned From Clemson’s Stinging Loss to Vols in Orange Bowl

Evaluating bowl games after they are played is so tricky. On one hand, they do matter. It's a game that counts, no matter the opt-outs or transfers or injuries. You what your record says you are. On the other hand, it's a one-game sample size that isn't necessarily indicative of...
CLEMSON, SC
Kirby Smart Talks Through an Epic Timeout That Saves Georgia’s Title Hopes

Football games aren't often directly impacted by football coaches. In fact, one of the most helpless times during a football coach's existence actually happens to be on gameday. Sure, they impact the plays called, the adjustments made, and the morale of the team all rest on the shoulders of the...
ATHENS, GA
FINAL: TCU Beats Michigan, to Play Winner of Ohio State vs Georgia

TCU has defeated Michigan 51 to 45 in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona, which means that the winner of Ohio State and Georgia will ultimately face off against the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles at SoFi stadium. Georgia is currently a 4.5-point favorite after having been a 6.5-point for...
FORT WORTH, TX
Mr. CFB: Georgia Will Miss Coach Dooley, Other Legends, vs. Ohio State

It is an image that will stay with me forever. Georgia had just beaten Alabama 33-18 in Indianapolis to win the CFP national championship. It was the Bulldogs’ first national title since 1980. Embracing on the field were the head coach of Georgia’s newly-minted national champion, Kirby Smart, and...
ATHENS, GA

