Rochester, NY

wxxinews.org

Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 2

It's that time of year -- time to discuss favorite books that were read over the last 12 months! We continue our annual Connections tradition by talking with bookstore owners and librarians about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Weekend in Wine Country: Main Deck restaurant on Keuka Lake

Penn Yan, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're checking out a brand new restaurant on Keuka Lake called Main Deck in Penn Yan. Main deck opened in late July. During the off season right now, Oysters and beer flights are promoted on Wednesday's. Date night is offered on Thursday's with a prefix dinner which is $40 for three courses. Friday night's are lobster night and fish fry day.
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester passengers experience Southwest Airlines holiday disaster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday’s flight from Chicago to Rochester, along with almost a thousand other Southwest flights, was late. Now Southwest is facing the scrutiny of Congress as well as the Department of Transportation. This group of people just landed. They were on a Southwest flight from Chicago that was supposed to arrive around 8:50 p.m. Friday but just got in around 10:45 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
nyspnews.com

Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services

On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve

UPDATE: Late Saturday night officers responded to Strong hospital for the report of a male with a gunshot wound that had arrived by a private vehicle. When they got to the hospital, officers met with the 12-year-old victim, who was not a city resident, who had been shot at least once in his lower body. His injuries were non-life threatening. The victim told officers that he was in the area of Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. The investigation is still active.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Investigation underway after house fire on Potter Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. RFD is working to figure out what caused a house fire on Potter Street. It happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the fire, thanks to firefighters moving an occupant with disabilities to safety. “As crews began to enter and battle the original house on...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

