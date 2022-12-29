Read full article on original website
wxxinews.org
Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 2
It's that time of year -- time to discuss favorite books that were read over the last 12 months! We continue our annual Connections tradition by talking with bookstore owners and librarians about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!
NewsChannel 36
Weekend in Wine Country: Main Deck restaurant on Keuka Lake
Penn Yan, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're checking out a brand new restaurant on Keuka Lake called Main Deck in Penn Yan. Main deck opened in late July. During the off season right now, Oysters and beer flights are promoted on Wednesday's. Date night is offered on Thursday's with a prefix dinner which is $40 for three courses. Friday night's are lobster night and fish fry day.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester passengers experience Southwest Airlines holiday disaster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday’s flight from Chicago to Rochester, along with almost a thousand other Southwest flights, was late. Now Southwest is facing the scrutiny of Congress as well as the Department of Transportation. This group of people just landed. They were on a Southwest flight from Chicago that was supposed to arrive around 8:50 p.m. Friday but just got in around 10:45 p.m.
Webster Park is going to the dogs
Dog parents in and around Webster, take note: The town is getting a dog park.
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
WHEC TV-10
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
Seneca Nation purchases ancestral land within Canawaugus Reservation in Genesee Valley
News Release Seneca Nation The Seneca Nation is celebrating the return of ancestral land within its Canawaugus Reservation to Nation ownership. The nation announced that it has completed the purchase of 1.8 acres of land at 4572 Caledonia Avon Road, in the Town of Caledonia. The parcel, located at ...
MCSO: Henrietta teen found safe
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are currently investigating a missing teenager from the Town of Henrietta.
wxxinews.org
Rochester's Bishop Salvatore Matano weighs in on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The leader of Rochester’s Catholic Diocese has released a statement after word that Pope Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to step down since the 15th century, died on Saturday in Vatican City at age 95. As NPR reports, for several days, Benedict experienced declining health due to his advanced...
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
RPD: Woman in 30’s pronounced dead after MVA with one car hitting a tree
A woman was pronounced dead Sunday morning at the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services
On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
WHEC TV-10
12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve
UPDATE: Late Saturday night officers responded to Strong hospital for the report of a male with a gunshot wound that had arrived by a private vehicle. When they got to the hospital, officers met with the 12-year-old victim, who was not a city resident, who had been shot at least once in his lower body. His injuries were non-life threatening. The victim told officers that he was in the area of Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. The investigation is still active.
WHEC TV-10
South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
G.W. Lisk evaporator pumps out pollutants claims ex-employee, Lisk says otherwise
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A maintainer who worked at G.W. Lisk for years in their wastewater treatment plant and as an environmental technician reached out to News 8 after our story on Lisk’s water evaporator aired. They want to remain anonymous. They provided the below photo to News 8 claiming there have always been […]
Man remains in hospital after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
WHEC TV-10
Investigation underway after house fire on Potter Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. RFD is working to figure out what caused a house fire on Potter Street. It happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the fire, thanks to firefighters moving an occupant with disabilities to safety. “As crews began to enter and battle the original house on...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
