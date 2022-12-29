Read full article on original website
Related
travelnoire.com
400 American Airlines Flight Attendants Given Ultimatum As It Prepares To Close San Francisco Crew Base
In a mass email to flight attendants, American Airlines shared the following message:. “Today it’s with great regret that I let you know about our decision to close the SFO flight attendant base,” American Airlines executive Brady Byrnes said in the memo. The San Francisco base closing is...
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Southwest cancels 43 flights Friday, after CEO pledges full schedule, 'great operation'
Southwest Airlines has canceled 41 flights Friday as its CEO says he is "very confident" about its operation following days of mass cancelations.
Southwest Pilots Assoc. VP exposes airline's chaotic cancellations as pilots remain 'in the dark'
Vice President of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Captain Mike Santoro breaks down the key causes of the company's historic flight cancellation breakdown.
Flight fare prices skyrocketed following Southwest's meltdown. Was it price gouging?
Passengers who looked for last-minute tickets encountered sky-high prices — in some cases, triple or quadruple the rate for the same route in the last few months. Experts say it's fairly normal.
3 Big Changes Royal Caribbean Has Planned for 2023
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report spent most of 2022 getting its business back to normal. It began the year under the shadow of the pandemic with limited capacities, covid testing, vaccine requirements and the looming shadow of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) monitoring its actions. As...
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
Why Southwest's flight cancellations snowballed
The Southwest Airlines meltdown over the holiday week has reignited calls for updated infrastructure to prepare for future disruptions. While a historic nationwide storm was the initial cause of flight delays and cancellations, pilots say the company's scheduling software caused a "snowball effect."Capt. Michael Santoro, vice president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association and a pilot for the carrier for more than 13 years, told CBS News the infrastructure can't process crew reassignments after about 300 changes."The storm was the catalyst that started this whole event, but the major problem is that our scheduling IT infrastructure is outdated and can't...
Southwest flight cancellations meltdown may not be the last for any airline, experts say
Southwest has taken heat for canceling thousands of flights this week, but other airlines know "our time in the headlines is just one event away."
At Southwest Airlines, a day of calm after a week of chaos
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday, as the focus shifts to making things right with what could be well more than a million passengers who missed family connections or flights home during the holidays, and many of whom are still missing luggage. The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week after a winter storm last weekend, reported 43 cancellations Friday. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it’s progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline. Federal regulators have vowed a rigorous review of what happened at Southwest, with all eyes on outdated crew-scheduling technology that left flight crews out of place after the storm hit, essentially shutting down almost all of the carrier’s operations. On Friday, however, Southwest passengers reported relatively empty flights, some with one person to a row, as the carrier reshuffled routes and sent planes, and crews, to where they needed to be.
Southwest Airlines' silver lining: Memories of blunders fade fast
Customer-service fiascos like Southwest's spark a harsh backlash and prompt corporate leaders to promise changes. But blunders often are soon forgotten.
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday."We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules and our fleet," the carrier said in a statement posted on the company's website. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position...
Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"
Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo.
DIA doesn't plan to charge Southwest extra fees for airport staff overtime
A spokesperson for the Denver International Airport told CBS News Colorado the airport so far does not plan to charge airlines any extra fees for any overtime incurred by airport staff due to mass flight cancellations this week. Many DIA shops and restaurants had extended hours this week to service thousands of stranded customers affected by Southwest Airlines' barrage of canceled flights. DIA says storm circumstances are part of their agreement with the airlines operating out of the airport, and the concessionaires would have seen extended hours regardless no matter what, citing the several winter storms over the last few days. However, Southwest...
After Raising Fees, Norwegian Cruise Line Cuts Services
A basic stateroom/cabin on a cruise ship has about half the space of a typical hotel room. Cabins vary a little by cruise line, but your basic stateroom offers a queen bed that can be split into two twins, a small desk, and something to sit on, varying from a full couch to a single chair.
NBC News
570K+
Followers
64K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0