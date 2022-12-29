ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Daughter Sienna Soars in Adult High Heels for Grownup Makeover She Styled Herself From Mom’s Closet

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
Ciara posted an adorable picture of her and Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna Wilson to Instagram yesterday.

The post saw Sienna dressed up in an outfit she styled all by herself from her mother’s closet. The look included chic outerwear, a designer handbag and sleek heels. The caption on the image read, “To cute!! Si Si styled herself!! I love this. Now where she thinks she’s going.”

Dressed to impress, the 5-year-old wore a purple polka dot tee that she styled underneath a gray knit sweater. Adding layers on layers, Sienna donned a sharp black leather jacket featuring edgy silver hardware. On bottom, Sienna wore baggy black jeans.

Finishing the look off, Sienna carried a black Hermès Birkin bag with gold hardware crafted from calfskin. Birkins are one of the world’s most coveted and expensive handbag styles, ranging upwards of $110,000 in price.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Sienna wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured heels likely reaching around 2-3 inches in height, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered her a more comfortable and stable experience.

Like her daughter, Ciara’s shoe wardrobe often features daring, strappy styles with tall heels from well-known brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while enjoying her days off.

