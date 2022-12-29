Missouri's spring practices will play without its starting quarterback from this past season.

Brady Cook, who earned the starting quarterback nod in August over Tyler Macon, Sam Horn and Jack Abraham, underwent shoulder surgery this week to repair a torn labrum, the program announced Thursday.

According to MU, Cook injured his shoulder against Kansas State and played through it for the rest of the season.

Cook will miss spring practices, leaving Horn as the presumed quarterback taking first-team snaps for the entirety of the spring, unless head coach Eli Drinkwitz adds a transfer quarterback through the transfer portal.

In his first full season as a starting quarterback, Cook threw for 2,724 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 585 yards and six touchdowns.

Cook's season was an up-and-down ride, as he flipped the struggles from the first half of the season into a successful second half.

In the first six games of the year, Cook threw five touchdowns against six interceptions. He finished the final seven games of the year with nine touchdowns to just one interception.

With Macon's departure through the transfer portal, Abraham's graduation and Cook's injury, Horn will take over first-team reps in spring practices. The former four-star quarterback recruit made his season debut against New Mexico State in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Horn will most likely take all the team's first-team snaps unless Drinkwitz opts to add a quarterback through the transfer portal. Drinkwitz did so last year, adding Abraham after recruiting Gerry Bohanon, JT Daniels and Jayden Daniels.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou QB Brady Cook undergoes shoulder surgery, will miss spring practice