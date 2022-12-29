ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou QB Brady Cook undergoes shoulder surgery, will miss spring practice

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H6nP_0jxtRU9F00

Missouri's spring practices will play without its starting quarterback from this past season.

Brady Cook, who earned the starting quarterback nod in August over Tyler Macon, Sam Horn and Jack Abraham, underwent shoulder surgery this week to repair a torn labrum, the program announced Thursday.

According to MU, Cook injured his shoulder against Kansas State and played through it for the rest of the season.

Cook will miss spring practices, leaving Horn as the presumed quarterback taking first-team snaps for the entirety of the spring, unless head coach Eli Drinkwitz adds a transfer quarterback through the transfer portal.

In his first full season as a starting quarterback, Cook threw for 2,724 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 585 yards and six touchdowns.

Cook's season was an up-and-down ride, as he flipped the struggles from the first half of the season into a successful second half.

In the first six games of the year, Cook threw five touchdowns against six interceptions. He finished the final seven games of the year with nine touchdowns to just one interception.

With Macon's departure through the transfer portal, Abraham's graduation and Cook's injury, Horn will take over first-team reps in spring practices. The former four-star quarterback recruit made his season debut against New Mexico State in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Horn will most likely take all the team's first-team snaps unless Drinkwitz opts to add a quarterback through the transfer portal. Drinkwitz did so last year, adding Abraham after recruiting Gerry Bohanon, JT Daniels and Jayden Daniels.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou QB Brady Cook undergoes shoulder surgery, will miss spring practice

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Brown’s 16 help Columbia beat Yale 62-60

NEW YORK — Avery Brown scored 16 points as Columbia beat Yale 62-60 in an Ivy League opener. Columbia led 61-57 with 35 seconds left then held on for the win. Brown shot 5 for 12 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. August Mahoney led Yale with 17 points.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WKYT 27

Kentucky women’s basketball team comes up short at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Robyn Benton scored 22 points and Jada Walker had 15 but a late rally came up just short as the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at Missouri 74-71 on Thursday night. Blair Green had 13 points for the Cats and Maddie Scherr had 11 points,...
LEXINGTON, KY
abc17news.com

Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather

TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Law enforcement encouraging safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Law enforcement officials are reminding everyone to keep safety as a top priority ahead of the new year as the New Year's counting period has already begun for the Highway Patrol as of 6 p.m. Friday. The Highway Patrol said during the 2021 New Year’s counting period, one person was killed and 331 The post Law enforcement encouraging safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Golden Corral in Columbia catches fire, leaves $250,000 in damages

COLUMBIA — A Golden Corral caught fire Saturday night in Columbia leaving $250,000 in damages. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were called to respond to the 3400 block of Clark Lane at 10:11 p.m. after receiving several reports of fire coming from a one-story commercial structure in the area.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

First baby born in New Year at Columbia’s MU Health Care

The first baby born in 2023 at MU Health’s Women’s Hospital in Columbia was born at 9:40 on this New Year’s morning. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze says Vivian Rose Blecha is the daughter of Jeff Blecha and Athena Xufuris. Maze says Athena and Vivian are doing well and look forward to introducing Vivian to big sister Harper.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Baby dies from December crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A baby girl died on Dec. 20 following a one-vehicle crash in Osage County on Dec. 19. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near Highway 133. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after The post Baby dies from December crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers

Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Time is running out for Missourians to get their personal property taxes paid before the Dec. 31 deadline. Whether you choose to drop off your property taxes in person, drop box, by phone or online, you have until 11:59 pm Saturday night to avoid any extra penalties. Friday is the last day to The post Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy