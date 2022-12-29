Obituary: Elmore Lee Patton Jr., 88

PATTON

Elmore Lee Patton Jr., 88, of Bluefield, WV, formerly of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away December 27, 2022, at Mercer Nursing and Rehab Center in Bluefield, WV.

He was born January 29, 1934, in Hinton, WV, to Elmore Lee Patton Sr., and Lena (Shiplette) Patton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jo (Maddy) Patton, and his parents.

Lee was a 1952 graduate of Hinton High School, where he was senior class president. He was a veteran and served in the US Army Security Agency in Germany. He graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Chemistry.

In 1960, the Pattons moved to Willoughby, OH, and after 8 years, returned to West Virginia, spending the next 48 years in Cross Lanes, where they were members of the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. He retired from Dow Chemical in Institute, WV.

Lee loved singing in the choir and was a member of the Herb Smith Quartet. He also loved spending time at his camp on the New River with his family, to whom he was devoted; fishing; and visiting with old friends.

Lee is survived by his three children, Steven Mark (Yvonne) of Pipestem, WV, Lee Ann of Charlotte, NC, and Don Keith (Karin) of Atlanta, GA; granddaughters, Amber (Jaye) Parsley of Lima, OH, and Janthe (Brandon) Cogar of Cowen, WV; and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Mercer Nursing and Rehab for their dedicated assistance to our father for the last four years. Also, a special thanks to Hospice Compassus of Princeton for all their support.

Lee elected to donate his body to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Information submitted by the family.

