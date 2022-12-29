Read full article on original website
Women Are Sharing The Things They Would Do If They Knew They Could Do Them Without Being In Any Danger, And Honestly, A Lot Of Us Just Want To Take Walks At Night
"I'd love not to feel like I have to get EVERYTHING done before dark. I'd go out shopping at night, go get gas at night, and go for a jog at night."
4 Common Habits a Couples Therapist Is Begging You To Stop for the Sake of Your Relationship
With some reflection on a current or past relationship, you might be able to guess a few of the worst things to say or do to a partner—like name-call or criticize them in an argument, or offer up an ultimatum. But many of the bad habits that can break down a relationship over time are far less obvious or intentional in action.
Being ‘one and done’ is certainly more common, so is it good or bad being an only child?
It is an age-old debate: is it good or bad being an only child? I would argue that the question is, in itself, a moot point. And while only children are no longer met with scorn, they are often still met with surprise. I know, because I am one. If...
psychologytoday.com
When It Comes to Unloving Mothers, Men Suffer Differently
It is a commonly accepted belief that motherly love and affection are essential for the healthy development of a child. However, research suggests that a lack of maternal love and affection can have particularly negative effects on men. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social...
Woman Gives Boss Two Weeks' Notice for Christmas Because She Didn’t Know What to Get Them
Figuring out what gifts to get folks for the holidays can be a daunting experience. While you could hand over something as simple as a gift card or some cash, those types of presents can feel a bit impersonal. And depending on how many gifts you're getting for folks, all of that cash can add up.
Woman lets man she's having an affair with pay mortgage- She says constant arguments with her husband left her no choice
In a recent exclusive interview, a woman expressed why she allowed a man with whom she's having an affair to pay part of her mortgage. The woman, Julia, is a 37-year-old who has been married to her 40-year-old husband for over ten years. Together, the couple has three children. [i]
These 10 Baby Name Trends Will Dominate 2023, Experts Say
If you’re expecting a baby in 2023 or thinking about growing your family, choosing a baby name is one of the first tasks that can feel just too big. There are thousands of names to choose from, and narrowing it down can be overwhelming, which is why we can turn to the experts.
Woman Furious After Transgender Partner 'Tells Her What to Wear' for Work Event
Should a partner ever tell their significant other what to wear?. Photo byPhoto by Tamara Bellis on UnsplashonUnsplash. A lot can be said about a person based on what they choose to wear and how they style their wardrobe, especially when it comes to their job or profession.
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Upworthy
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
You've Heard Of "Quiet Quitting," But Now Get Ready For "Shift Shock," The Trend That's Ruining Your New Job
Feel lied to about your new job? It's called shift shock, and it's not you.
Time Out Global
These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more
Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
Woman Who Needs Surgery to Walk Horrified After Husband Calls Her a 'Selfish Crybaby'
Is there ever a valid reason for a spouse to call their partner names?. When people make plans and have a vision for their life, they very rarely envision having health problems that will cause them a significant amount of inconvenience, pain, and money.
Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is
Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Women Are Sharing Things They Won't Do For A Guy Unless They're Dating, And As Someone Who's Terrible At Establishing Boundaries, I Needed This
"We would have to be strong in our relationship for me to let you eat from my plate and touch my food."
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
‘You remember Wendy – she slept with your father’: what I learned writing Mum’s Christmas cards
Unless you die before it happens, there comes a point in every person’s life where your eyes are too far gone to write your own Christmas cards, and someone else has to do it for you. My aunt did it for my uncle, then my mum did it for my aunt, and now I’m doing it for my mum.
marriage.com
How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?
Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?
JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
Fatherly
