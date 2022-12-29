Read full article on original website
Related
Certain Students In New York State Can Get Tuition Free College
New York State is giving students who otherwise might not be able to financially afford college a chance to attend. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that certain students can apply to go to college tuition-free. New applicants can apply for the Excelsior Scholarship for the Spring 2023 term. The scholarship,...
Sweeping Changes at Walmart Implemented Today
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Is Shen Growing? Clifton Park School Eyes $20M Building on 11 Acres!
The largest school in the area and one of the biggest in New York State may be growing!. “This donation is a game changer,” says Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson. “It provides the space to meet so many needs, solving many current issues and providing capacity for years to come.” -Shenendehowa Central School District.
Hear Our Interview With Coach Driggs From Albany Academy
Enjoy our interview with Albany Academy boy's head coach Jimmy Driggs from Friday December 23rd!. How Do Capital Region High Schools Rank in the State of New York?. U.S. News has released their rankings of high schools in the United States, and when broken down by state, here is where Capital Region high schools rank.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0