Lexington house fire leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A house fire in Lexington early Thursday morning left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to Maj. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the 100 block of West Seventh Street for a structure fire around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from a single-story attached structure, Bowman said. During a search of the home, crews found and removed an unidentified man. He was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire was put out and no other injuries or damage to nearby areas was reported. Fire investigators were called to the scene to complete an investigation, Bowman said.