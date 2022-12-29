ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

Comments / 0

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
yankodesign.com

This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket

Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
Hour Detroit Magazine

Decking the Table for the Holidays

When the holidays roll around, interior designer Alexis Elley sets a dining table that’s a veritable feast for the eyes. “Every year, it is decked, perhaps with small Christmas trees, eucalyptus, acorns; it’s a production,” says Elley, who runs Textures Interior Design in Grosse Pointe Farms. A typical Christmas finds Elley; her husband, Jed; their […] The post Decking the Table for the Holidays appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
Andre Oentoro

Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023

Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture designs of 2022

What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. And we came across a couple of excellent designs in 2022! They will add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility and functionality in the least. From a unique bookshelf that doubles up as a side table to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs in 2023.
CarBuzz.com

Why Toyota Designers Wear Fake Nails To Design New Interiors

To deliver a positive in-car experience, Toyota's interior designers go the extra mile - even if that means wearing fake nails. Hiromi Yagi, Assistant Manager for Lexus Design Division, told Toyota Times that his team uses fake nails to ensure individuals don't scuff their perfect manicures when operating the controls.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy