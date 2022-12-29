Read full article on original website
How to organize your kitchen drawers in 6 easy steps - the expert guide to a decluttered life
Given how much we rely on the kitchen to be the hub of the home, how do we ensure that our they alleviate our pressures and not add to them? How do we avoid spending 10 minutes rummaging in countless drawers to find a peeler? Or have to lift out huge cast iron casserole dishes to access the frying pan you use everyday?
Interior designers share 5 kitchen trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros predict dark colors, backless stoves, and open-concept layouts will be popular but say granite countertops and gray cabinets need to go.
10 small dining nooks that prove you don’t need much space for a big impact
You'll be surprised at how easy it is to carve out the perfect little dining nook in a small space
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
What Is The Best Way To Store Your Shoes? – House Digest Survey
Different shoe storage methods can produce profoundly different results. We surveyed people to find out which storage solution they prefer for their homes.
How To Implement The 80/20 Decluttering Rule In Your Home
Decluttering can be challenging for many people, which is why following rules like the 80/20 decluttering rule can help you keep a tidy and organized home.
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
yankodesign.com
This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket
Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.
Designer Nate Berkus' Budget-Friendly Tips For Redecorating Your Home
If it's time to refresh, but you don't feel like spending your entire bank account on new furniture, check out Nate Berkus' easy, inexpensive redecorating tips.
Decking the Table for the Holidays
When the holidays roll around, interior designer Alexis Elley sets a dining table that’s a veritable feast for the eyes. “Every year, it is decked, perhaps with small Christmas trees, eucalyptus, acorns; it’s a production,” says Elley, who runs Textures Interior Design in Grosse Pointe Farms. A typical Christmas finds Elley; her husband, Jed; their […] The post Decking the Table for the Holidays appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
House Digest Survey: Which Paint Color Would You Prefer For Your Kitchen?
Do you like to stay on point with the latest trends or have you settled on a color scheme that will wear well over time? Here's what our readers had to say.
Woman Uses a Mop to Clean Her Walls, Doors and Baseboards and TikTok is Shook
This is probably one of the best cleaning hacks we've seen!
Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023
Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
yankodesign.com
Top 10 furniture designs of 2022
What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. And we came across a couple of excellent designs in 2022! They will add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility and functionality in the least. From a unique bookshelf that doubles up as a side table to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs in 2023.
yankodesign.com
Size up your mobile lifestyle with this tinniest towable, stowable, and expandable travel trailer you can get
When you’re a small family, an RV seems an effective way to live a trimmed, mobile life. The maintenance cost and carbon footprint of an average RV, irrespective of the living comfort, is not comparable to that of a teardrop trailer or a tent for a weekend getaway. Pitching...
Why Toyota Designers Wear Fake Nails To Design New Interiors
To deliver a positive in-car experience, Toyota's interior designers go the extra mile - even if that means wearing fake nails. Hiromi Yagi, Assistant Manager for Lexus Design Division, told Toyota Times that his team uses fake nails to ensure individuals don't scuff their perfect manicures when operating the controls.
