wdhn.com

MNF: Bills-Bengals Player Prop Bets

Forget the quarterbacks, here are four other props worth targeting. The final Monday Night Football of the season could be one for the ages. Not only is this Week 17 finale between the Bills and Bengals a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game, it’s also going to decide more than a few fantasy championships. This matchup has the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook, currently set at 49.5.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdhn.com

NFC Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 18: Giants, Bucs Clinch Berths

New York and Tampa Bay locked up playoff spots, but there’s still plenty to sort out. View the original article to see embedded media. Week 17 in the NFL brought clarity to the NFC playoff race. The Commanders were eliminated following a Packers win over the Vikings and an uninspired effort against the Browns that saw starter-turned-backup-turned-starter Carson Wentz throw three interceptions.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdhn.com

Tiebreaker Scenarios for AFC Teams Heading Into Week 18

With just one week left before the start of the playoffs, here’s how things are shaping up in the AFC. View the original article to see embedded media. As the NFL barrels toward the postseason, there were multiple results on Sunday that drastically shifted the playoff picture in the AFC. None were more impactful than the Patriots taking down the Dolphins to move back into possession of the final wild-card spot, along with the Jets’ loss to the Seahawks to eliminate New York from contention.
TENNESSEE STATE
wdhn.com

Packers’ Alexander: Justin Jefferson’s Week 1 Game ‘a Fluke’

The two division rivals will get a chance to set the record straight this upcoming weekend. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is just over 200 yards shy of eclipsing Calvin Johnson’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season. The 23-year-old has had a dominant year and just about every defense he’s gone up against has struggled to contain him.
GREEN BAY, WI
wdhn.com

Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire

New York finally infused its front office and coaching staff with new blood, and the result is a one-year turnaround and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016. After clinching their first playoff berth in seven years Sunday, the Giants dumped sports drink all over the man who deserves to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. No one has done more with less than Brian Daboll in 2022. No one hired in these last few cycles has toiled on the unappreciated rungs of the coaching ladder for as long before being pegged as a guru or a genius worthy of a serious look.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
wdhn.com

Top 10 Week 17 Fantasy Takeaways

Tom Brady and Mike Evans are league winners. Justin Jefferson? Not so much. Championship week in the world of fantasy football was much like every other week of this season … wacky and oftentimes unpredictable. A number of “unstartable” fantasy quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham, Russell Wilson (he’s been unstartable), Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold were among the top 10 players at the position based on fantasy points. Stidham outscored all but two quarterbacks heading into the Sunday night game, and he did it against the San Francisco 49ers defense!
wdhn.com

Colts QB Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Giants With Rib Injury

Sam Ehlinger took over for Indianapolis after the injury. Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game vs. the Giants with a rib injury. Foles, who started for the second time this season in the Week 17 tilt, was sacked by Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter. The quarterback remained on the ground while Thibodeaux celebrated the sack by making fake snow angels on the field.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdhn.com

Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suddenly are just a win away from an improbable playoff berth. He has his defense to thank for continuing Green Bay’s reversal of fortune. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Packers shut...
GREEN BAY, WI
wdhn.com

NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium

Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wdhn.com

Eagles DE Josh Sweat Taken to Hospital With Neck Injury

He was carted off the field as the home crowd cheered for him. View the original article to see embedded media. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was transferred to a local hospital Sunday with a neck injury, the team said. He has movement in all of his extremities and he was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdhn.com

Bucs’ Jake Camarda Pulls Off Shocking Punt in Win vs. Panthers

The rookie saved a nearly disastrous outcome for Tampa in the team’s must-win division game. The Buccaneers needed an unlikely hero to emerge in order to close out Sunday’s game against the Panthers and clinch the NFC South. That individual proved to be rookie punter Jake Camarda, who helped seal the win with a tremendous effort on a nearly disastrous special teams sequence by Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
wdhn.com

Photo of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Watching TCU Celebrate Goes Viral

The Wolverines quarterback got a close-up view of what it would’ve looked like if he were on the winning side in the Fiesta Bowl. There’s perhaps no greater insight into an athlete’s psyche than seeing how they act following a crushing loss. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy gave fans a small glimpse into his mindset after the Wolverines’ devastating 51–45 defeat in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
FORT WORTH, TX
wdhn.com

Ohio State-Georgia Betting Line Sees Significant Shift

Influential bettors are on the Buckeyes ahead of the Peach Bowl. As the College Football Playoff games approach, it is becoming clearer who bettors are taking to cover the spreads. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has gone from a 6.5-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite, per ESPN’s David Purdam, which is proof that influential bettors are on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. SI Sportsbook now has the line at Ohio State +5, at time of publication.
ATHENS, GA
wdhn.com

Report: N.J. Ceases Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees Connection

The former NFL quarterback was named an assistant coach for Purdue for the bowl game. Gaming directors in the state of New Jersey mandated sportsbooks to suspend betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue because an individual associated with the Boilermakers program violated the state’s regulations. ESPN...
FLORIDA STATE
wdhn.com

TCU vs. Georgia: Do the Horned Frogs Have a Chance?

Georgia wants to repeat as national champions. TCU wants to make history. Our experts take an early look at an unlikely CFP national title game matchup. After two closely contested and highly entertaining College Football Playoff national semifinal showdowns Saturday, the title clash is set: defending champion and undefeated Georgia against this season’s Cinderella program from TCU.
FORT WORTH, TX
wdhn.com

Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited

In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wdhn.com

Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration

Harrison hit “The Silencer” dance after scoring a touchdown in the Peach Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH

