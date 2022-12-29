ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch out for weight loss scams, West Virginia AG warns

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If your New Year’s resolutions include losing weight, the West Virginia Attorney General is warning consumers to watch out for deceptive weight loss advertisements.

A press release from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office said red flags to watch out for can include miracle pills or creams that guarantee permanent weight loss without lifestyle changes and those that promise results without diet or exercise.

Often, those products are imported and sold online, and the ingredients can have serious side effects, such as heart problems and strokes, according to the release.

West Virginia woman loses 60 pounds using type 2 diabetes drug

The release also warned consumers to be wary of free trials and closely read the terms and conditions for each offer because some companies use free trials as an opportunity to sign up the consumer for additional products, which the consumer is billed for until cancellation.

Morrisey’s office said the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued approximately 18 public notifications for tainted weight loss products between 2020 and 2022.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to a scam can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online .

