Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 31, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $246 million jackpot in the final Powerball drawing of 2022 on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.... $300 prize: 19 winners. $100 prize: 35 winners. $21 prize:...
Cleveland’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’ Bill Hixson, dies at 93
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Right until the end, Bill Hixon, co-owner of Hixon’s, the landmark Lakewood holiday shop at 14125 Detroit Ave, was the embodiment of the spirit of Christmas. Hixon passed away at home on Dec. 29 at the age of 93. “He was the meaning of Christmas,” said...
cleveland19.com
New Year’s holiday continues to be a deadly problem time for drunken driving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This New Year’s Eve, many Ohioans have a lot to celebrate. And since the Buckeyes are playing, there may be even more people out on our roads. This can be a dangerous time of the year to be driving. Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding...
These are the 5 biggest entertainment stories from Northeast Ohio in 2022
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio certainly had its fair share of headlines throughout 2022, including from the entertainment world. But what were the stories that captivated people the most this past year? Here are WKYC.com's top five articles regarding the entertainment industry and how it impacted the region:. 5. New...
spectrumnews1.com
Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio
CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
Ohio mother of 2 details “painful” journey home after multiple Southwest flight cancellations over Christmas
While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle.
ABC News
Dog joins 3-year-old during timeout in sweetest viral photo
A photo of a dog standing beside his 3-year-old owner during a timeout is getting tons of love on social media. Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the image last month of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff, Dash, onto Facebook where it's been shared 43,000 times. "I just...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Experts warn of dangers associated with sports betting as Ohio gets set to legalize the practice
CLEVELAND — Sunday marks the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio's history, but addiction experts are worried that the availability to place wagers on sporting events could negatively impact Ohioans. "It's at our fingertips," Michael Buzzelli, associate director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, said. "People will be negatively...
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Phillip from City Dogs Cleveland visits 3News
Are you looking to adopt a dog for 2023? Phillip from City Dogs Cleveland is up for adoption!
Body found in Lake Erie took 4 hours to get to, Browns legend Bernie Kosar’s $19000 bet on January 1, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, December 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about a body spotted yesterday on Lake Erie that took 4 hours to recover, along with...
3News Investigates: Ringing in the New Year might look different in your neighborhood
CLEVELAND — The New Year’s Eve skies will shine differently than years past. Ohioans hold the key to how bright the skies will illuminate after a new state law allowing fireworks took effect this year. At American Fireworks in Hudson, fireworks season is year-round. “This is definitely our...
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff's Office for John Gabl, 92.
cleveland19.com
Akron medic dragged while trying to help man passed out behind wheel
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron medic was dragged after attempting to assist a person passed out behind the wheel, according to police. According to police, on Dec. 21 the suspect passed out behind the wheel of his 2011 dark blue/black Mercedes E350 4matic at an intersection. When the medic...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
CLE mother's home hit by gunfire, hopes for reduced gun violence in 2023
Maosha Vales is a Cleveland mother who is now left to hope and pray Cleveland gun violence will be somehow be reduced in 2023, after her home was hit by random gunfire on Dec. 21
WKYC
